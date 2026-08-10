UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Check Response Sheet, Question Paper And Objection Details

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Candidates awaiting the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key are likely to get clarity soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to release it on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The answer key will help candidates check their recorded responses, calculate their probable scores, and identify questions they may wish to challenge.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2026 examination on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, followed by a retest on July 5, 2026. With more than a month having passed since the examination concluded, candidates are keenly awaiting the provisional answer key and response sheets.

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The release is particularly important for aspirants tracking their eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet And Question Paper

Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA is expected to provide candidates with access to their attempted question paper and response sheet. These documents will allow candidates to compare their recorded answers with the provisional keys and get an estimate of their expected marks.

Candidates will also have an opportunity to raise objections if they believe an answer provided in the provisional key is incorrect. However, such challenges must be submitted within the specified objection period and through the prescribed online process.

The agency will accept only those challenges that are submitted with the required justification and supporting evidence.

UGC NET Answer Key Challenge Fee

Candidates challenging one or more answers will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged answer.

Applicants should carefully check the instructions before submitting their objections. Challenges submitted without proper justification or supporting evidence will not be considered. Similarly, objections filed after the deadline or through a platform other than the prescribed online link will not be accepted.

The objection process is therefore important for candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key and want their concerns to be considered before the final answer key is prepared.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: How To Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link titled 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Select 'View Question Paper' to check the responses marked during the examination.

Step 5: Click 'View/Challenge Answer Key' to access the provisional answers and raise objections.

Step 6: Select the questions or questions that need to be challenged.

Step 7: Scroll down and choose 'Save Your Claims' before proceeding.

Step 8: Upload the relevant supporting documents or evidence.

Step 9: Pay the applicable challenge fee and submit the objection.

NOTE: Candidates should retain the confirmation or submission details for future reference.

Candidates Await Official Answer Key Release Update

UGC NET aspirants have been seeking an official announcement regarding the release of the provisional answer key. The answer key is significant because it will allow candidates to assess their performance before the final result.

After checking the provisional key and response sheet, candidates can estimate their likely scores and identify discrepancies, if any. The challenge process will then provide an opportunity to raise objections before the final answer key is prepared.

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How Is JRF And Assistant Professor Eligibility Decided?

UGC NET eligibility is determined on the basis of a candidate's combined performance across both sections of the examination.

However, candidates who qualify specifically for ‘Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ or ‘admission to PhD only’ will not be considered for the award of JRF.

The UGC NET June 2026 answer key will therefore be an important step for candidates seeking to understand their performance and assess their prospects before the final result and subsequent academic processes.

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