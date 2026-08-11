UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for 34 vacancies across different government departments and ministries. Candidates looking for government job opportunities can submit their applications through the Commission's online recruitment portal.

The application window started on August 8, 2026. For vacancies other than those under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, eligible candidates can apply until 6 pm on August 28. Aspirants applying for positions under the Ladakh administration will get additional time, with the deadline set for September 4.

Since eligibility requirements differ from one position to another, applicants should carefully check the detailed recruitment notification before submitting their forms.

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UPSC Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy-Wise Details

The recruitment drive covers engineering, research, horticulture, translation and soil conservation-related positions across several government departments.

The vacancies announced under the recruitment exercise are:

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 1 vacancy under the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 9 vacancies under the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 vacancy in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch): 1 vacancy in the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Research Officer: 11 vacancies in the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Horticulture Development Officer: 4 vacancies in the Horticulture Department, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Soil Conservation Assistant: 7 vacancies under Command Area Development, Agricultural Department, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications and experience requirements are different for each post. Candidates must therefore refer to the notification for the complete eligibility conditions applicable to the vacancy they wish to apply for.

For the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) position, applicants are required to possess a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. The post also requires two years of supervisory experience involving the design, construction, and maintenance of structural and reinforced concrete works.

Candidates applying for the Research Officer position must have a master's degree in subjects including Geography, Geology, Applied Geology, Geoinformatics, GIS and Remote Sensing, Geomatics or Geospatial Technology. The prescribed subject must also have been studied at the bachelor's degree level. In addition, applicants need five years of experience in geographical or cartographical teaching or research involving data collection and map preparation.

For the Horticulture Development Officer vacancy, candidates need a bachelor's degree in Horticulture Science or Agriculture Science. This position is specifically meant for eligible domiciles of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for eligible candidates is Rs 25. However, women candidates, SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

Applicants who are required to pay can use credit cards, debit cards, UPI, or internet banking to complete the payment.

The recruitment notice clarifies that the fee exemption does not extend to male candidates belonging to the OBC, EWS or unreserved categories.

How To Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates need to complete the application process through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application portal. Before starting the form, applicants should read the instructions carefully and ensure that all necessary documents and information are available.

The Commission has advised candidates to use Aadhaar as the identification document for verification and authentication.

Applicants should double-check every detail entered in the form before submitting it. Providing inaccurate information can have serious consequences, including rejection during the computer-based shortlisting process. The Commission may also debar candidates if they are found to have submitted incorrect information.

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UPSC Recruitment 2026: Check Deadline Before Applying

Candidates interested in the advertised vacancies should keep the applicable deadline in mind. The application window for posts other than those under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh closes at 6 pm on August 28.

For vacancies under the Ladakh administration, applications can be submitted until September 4.

Aspirants should avoid waiting until the final hours to complete the application, particularly if documents, fee payment, or verification requirements are still pending. Before submitting the form, candidates should confirm that they meet the educational, experience, and other conditions specified for their chosen post.

With 34 positions available across multiple government departments, the recruitment drive provides an opportunity for eligible candidates from engineering, research, agriculture, horticulture and other relevant academic backgrounds to apply for central government positions.

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