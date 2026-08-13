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English NewsEducationNEP Third Language Rule: Schools Struggled To Prepare, Parliamentary Panel Flags Major Challenges

NEP Third Language Rule: Schools Struggled To Prepare, Parliamentary Panel Flags Major Challenges

NEP third language from Class 6 faces implementation challenges as a parliamentary panel flags gaps in teachers, study material and language selection.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has pointed out that schools have not been provided enough time to prepare for the introduction of third language Class 6 onwards, noting that recruitment of language staff, availability of study material and clarity on language selection led to stress to students, teachers, parents and the school authorities.

The observations are part of the Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy aspects for providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education" presented to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

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The committee noted that the Union Ministry of Education has taken extensive, practical steps under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote mother tongue-based instruction and multilingualism in early school grades.

It said the ministry has successfully collaborated with states/UTs and specialised bodies to establish structural changes like the flexible three-language formula and the new "R1, R2, R3" language framework.

The ministry has achieved notable progress by translating core discipline textbooks like mathematics, science and social sciences into all 22 scheduled languages, alongside creating bridge courses and e-contents for smooth curriculum transitions, the committee noted.

It also noted that innovative resources have been deployed, including the "Jaadui Pitara" play-based learning kits in 22 languages, the Bhasha Sangam nationwide language exposure programme and 121 mother-tongue language primers developed with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL).

Additionally, organisations like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have provided vital pedagogical support by hiring contractual local language teachers.

However, despite these strong resource frameworks, the committee noted that the requirement of study materials, teacher training, language teaching staff, etc, have not been foreseen by the ministry.

"The Committee observed that from Class 6 onwards, third language formula has been introduced, however, the schools have not been provided with enough time to prepare e.g. recruitment of language staff, availability of study material, and clarity on selection of language, which led to stress to students, teachers, parents and the concerned school authorities," it said.

The committee recommended that the ministry expedite development of textbook, textual materials, handbooks and their translation into regional languages so that these may be shared with the states and UTs at the earliest.

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The ministry should also take all necessary measures to assist the state/UT education boards for recruitment of teachers to provide instruction in native languages to support children at foundational and preparatory stages, it said.

The committee also recommended that the Union Ministry of Education institutionalise a rigorous, state-wise distribution plan to ensure that translated textbooks, multilingual e-contents and "Jaadui Pitara" kits reach every rural and government school before the start of each academic session.

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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEP 2020 NEP Third Language Rule
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