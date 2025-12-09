Rajasthan NEET PG Registration 2025: SMS Medical College will open registrations for Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 counselling 2025 today. Candidates who were unable to complete Part 1 or Part 2 of the application form earlier will also be permitted to apply in this round through the official website, rajpgneet2025.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to register for Round 2 is December 14, and choice filling will start on December 15. The seat allotment result for the second round will be released on December 21.

In the first round of Rajasthan NEET PG seat allotment, a total of 1,600 candidates have been offered seats in MD, MS, and PG diploma programmes.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2025: Registration Fee

The registration fee for Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 counselling is Rs 4,000 for candidates in the unreserved category and Rs 3,000 for those in reserved categories. The fee must be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajpgneet2025.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration 2025’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your NEET PG 2025 roll number, name, parents’ names, and date of birth.

Step 4: Tick the ‘I Agree’ checkbox to confirm the information.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Validate’ button to proceed.

Step 6: Log in using the registration credentials sent to you.

Step 7: Fill in all the required information, upload the necessary documents, and pay the registration fee.

Direct Link to Apply - Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025

About Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025:

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling process is carried out entirely online. Both registration and choice filling must be completed through the official portal. SMS Medical College, Jaipur, will publish the seat matrix and merit list on the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling website. However, for the final stage, candidates must visit their allotted institute in person for reporting and document verification.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI