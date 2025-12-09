School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

'No Bulldozers Without Due Process'; Delhi HC Halts Centre’s Demolition Move At Ajmer Dargah

'Realistically Impossible To Pinpoint Exact Cause': IndiGo Responds To DGCA, Seeks More Time For Analysis

Congress Suspends Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu After ‘Rs 500-Crore Suitcase’ Remark

‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

UP Govt Sets Up SIT To Investigate Illegal Codeine Syrup Network Across 5 Districts

Environmentalists Continue Tapovan Protest As Nashik NMC Struggles To Reach Resolution

Bharatiya Shiksha Board will pave the way for the integration of modern and Indian education – N.P. Singh

International News

Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US

Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30

Trump Says Netflix–Warner Bros. Deal Is 'A Lot Of Market Share' As Streaming Giant Secures USD 82.7 Billion Merger

Thailand Launches Airstrikes Near Cambodian Border As Long-Standing Tensions Flare Again

Business News

Andhra’s ‘Health and Spiritual Circuit’ gets a boost, Patanjali to make the first major investment

ITR forms under new Income Tax Act to be notified prior to FY28

Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 90.09 against U.S. dollar

Starlink yet to unveil India pricing, working to secure final govt approval

Sports News

Smriti Mandhana Returns To Training After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal

India Hit With ICC Fine For Slow Over-Rate Offence In IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Key All-Rounder Ahead of IND vs SA T20I Clash, States He Adds Balance To The Side

'I Was Doing It A Little Bit Intentionally': Shakib Al Hasan On Chucking Controversy

SMAT 2025: Amit Passi Smashes 44-Ball Ton On Debut To Equal T20 World Record

