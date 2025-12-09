School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 9), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 9, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- 'No Bulldozers Without Due Process'; Delhi HC Halts Centre’s Demolition Move At Ajmer Dargah
- 'Realistically Impossible To Pinpoint Exact Cause': IndiGo Responds To DGCA, Seeks More Time For Analysis
- Congress Suspends Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu After ‘Rs 500-Crore Suitcase’ Remark
- ‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
- UP Govt Sets Up SIT To Investigate Illegal Codeine Syrup Network Across 5 Districts
- Environmentalists Continue Tapovan Protest As Nashik NMC Struggles To Reach Resolution
- Bharatiya Shiksha Board will pave the way for the integration of modern and Indian education – N.P. Singh
International News
- Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
- Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
- Trump Says Netflix–Warner Bros. Deal Is 'A Lot Of Market Share' As Streaming Giant Secures USD 82.7 Billion Merger
- Thailand Launches Airstrikes Near Cambodian Border As Long-Standing Tensions Flare Again
Business News
- Andhra’s ‘Health and Spiritual Circuit’ gets a boost, Patanjali to make the first major investment
- ITR forms under new Income Tax Act to be notified prior to FY28
- Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 90.09 against U.S. dollar
- Starlink yet to unveil India pricing, working to secure final govt approval
Sports News
- Smriti Mandhana Returns To Training After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal
- India Hit With ICC Fine For Slow Over-Rate Offence In IND vs SA 2nd ODI
- Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Key All-Rounder Ahead of IND vs SA T20I Clash, States He Adds Balance To The Side
- 'I Was Doing It A Little Bit Intentionally': Shakib Al Hasan On Chucking Controversy
- SMAT 2025: Amit Passi Smashes 44-Ball Ton On Debut To Equal T20 World Record
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI