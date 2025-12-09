MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Ends Today, Know How To Make Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET PG Round 2 counselling application window today. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, as well as those who wish to reapply for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, can complete their applications online at the official website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the latest seat matrix released by the MCC, approximately 32,000 seats are available for Round 2 allotment. This includes 17,621 seats under clear vacancy, 11,837 seats under virtual vacancy, and 2,620 newly added seats for this round. Virtual vacancies are seats currently held by Round 1 candidates who may choose to upgrade, which could free up these seats depending on movement.

The MCC has also announced that candidates can fill or edit their choices for Round 2 until 11:55 pm on December 9. After this, the choice-locking option will be active from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on the same day. The Round 2 NEET PG seat allotment results will be declared on 12 December, based on the choices submitted and the available seats.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How to Submit Choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET PG counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ section.

Step 3: Log in using your NEET PG roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Open the ‘Choice Filling’ window, which will be active from 6 to 9 December 2025.

Step 5: Select your preferred colleges and courses as per the Round 2 seat matrix.

Step 6: Carefully review your choices and make any changes if needed.

Step 7: Lock your choices between 4:00 pm and 11:55 pm on 9 December 2025.

Step 8: Download and keep a copy of your locked choices for future reference.

MCC Issues Reporting Guidelines:

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must report to their respective medical colleges for document verification and the next steps of the admission process. In the first round of counseling, 26,889 candidates received seats across a range of clinical and non-clinical postgraduate courses.

The MCC has advised all applicants to keep checking the official counselling website for the latest updates on the schedule, seat matrix, and reporting instructions.

Education Loan Information:

