Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationMCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Ends Today, Know How To Make Changes

MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Ends Today, Know How To Make Changes

MCC closes NEET PG Round 2 applications today. Results to be announced on Dec 12. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET PG Round 2 counselling application window today. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, as well as those who wish to reapply for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, can complete their applications online at the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

According to the latest seat matrix released by the MCC, approximately 32,000 seats are available for Round 2 allotment. This includes 17,621 seats under clear vacancy, 11,837 seats under virtual vacancy, and 2,620 newly added seats for this round. Virtual vacancies are seats currently held by Round 1 candidates who may choose to upgrade, which could free up these seats depending on movement. 

The MCC has also announced that candidates can fill or edit their choices for Round 2 until 11:55 pm on December 9. After this, the choice-locking option will be active from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on the same day. The Round 2 NEET PG seat allotment results will be declared on 12 December, based on the choices submitted and the available seats. 

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How to Submit Choices 

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET PG counselling website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ section. 

Step 3: Log in using your NEET PG roll number and other required details. 

Step 4: Open the ‘Choice Filling’ window, which will be active from 6 to 9 December 2025. 

Step 5: Select your preferred colleges and courses as per the Round 2 seat matrix. 

Step 6: Carefully review your choices and make any changes if needed. 

Step 7: Lock your choices between 4:00 pm and 11:55 pm on 9 December 2025. 

Step 8: Download and keep a copy of your locked choices for future reference. 

MCC Issues Reporting Guidelines: 

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must report to their respective medical colleges for document verification and the next steps of the admission process. In the first round of counseling, 26,889 candidates received seats across a range of clinical and non-clinical postgraduate courses. 

The MCC has advised all applicants to keep checking the official counselling website for the latest updates on the schedule, seat matrix, and reporting instructions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
News
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget