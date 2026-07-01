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English NewsEducationRajasthan Government Orders Inspection Of Govt School Buildings, Closes Unsafe Structures

Rajasthan Government Orders Inspection Of Govt School Buildings, Closes Unsafe Structures

Rajasthan government has ordered safety inspections of all government school buildings and directed authorities to close any structures found unsafe to protect students

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to conduct a fresh physical inspection of all government school buildings and ordered that any structure found unsafe should be closed immediately, officials said.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) Rajesh Kumar Yadav at the state secretariat, amid growing concern over the safety of public infrastructure, especially educational institutions.

The officials said the exercise will go beyond previously identified dilapidated buildings and include all school structures currently in use.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Education News Rajasthan Government Rajasthan Schools
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