Damaged Bridge Forces Children In Assam's Jonai To Take Risky Boat Rides To Reach School

Jonai: For students in Assam's Jonai, reaching school has become a difficult and risky journey after a bridge over the Kemi River was damaged on June 28. With the bridge no longer available, children from villages on the other side of the river are relying on boats to get to school.

The situation has created serious challenges for students of Kemi-Jelam Middle English School, where more than half of the students come from three villages located across the river. Assistant teacher Bhagyashree Saikia said the lack of a bridge has made it difficult for children to reach school regularly and safely.

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Students Depend on Boats to Reach School

According to Saikia, students who previously relied on the bridge now have to depend on boats to cross the river. However, boats are not consistently available when students need them.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "More than half of our students come from the other side of the bridge. There are about three villages there, and the absence of the bridge is causing significant difficulties for the students. Nowadays, boats are not always available on time; even when one is available, too many children have to crowd into it, which greatly increases the risk of an accident.

The shortage of timely boat services has added another challenge to students already dealing with the loss of the bridge. Crowding on available boats has also increased concerns about the safety of children travelling to school.

Children Forced to Cross River on Foot

When boats cannot be found, students have another difficult option crossing the river on foot. According to Saikia, this has affected both their school attendance and the condition of their books and clothes.

"If they cannot find a boat, they have to cross the river on foot, causing their clothes and books to get wet. They are unable to attend school regularly. Some teachers and staff members from nearby schools also commute from the other side of the river and face trouble reaching school on time...the bridge was damaged on June 28," she added.

The disruption is therefore affecting not only students but also teachers and staff members who need to travel from the other side of the river to reach schools on time.

Floodwaters Swept Away 300-Metre Iron Bridge

The bridge was damaged after floodwaters in the Kemi River swept away a 300-metre-long iron bridge connecting Kemi and Oyan.

The loss of the bridge has disrupted connectivity between the Kemi-Purana Jelom area and Jonai Sadar. The damage has left students and other residents dependent on alternative ways of crossing the river.

The incident comes amid continued flooding in Assam, where several districts have been affected by the monsoon situation.

Assam Floods Continue to Affect Thousands

According to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of August 18, floods have claimed 105 lives in the state this year. Nearly 32,000 people across five districts continue to be affected.

ASDMA's Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) recorded 64 male deaths; 24 female deaths and 17 child deaths linked to the floods.

Sivasagar has reported the highest number of deaths at 53, followed by Charaideo with 22, Jorhat with nine, Golaghat with eight, Karbi Anglong with four and Dhemaji with three.

The latest flood figures also show that 3,198.77 hectares of crop area remain submerged. Continued flooding of agricultural land has raised concerns over crop losses and the impact on farming communities whose livelihoods depend on these areas.

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Flooding Disrupts Life Across Assam

Assam remains particularly vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon because of its extensive network of rivers. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries frequently overflow following heavy rainfall, affecting villages, agricultural fields, roads, and other infrastructure.

For people living in low-lying and riverine areas, recurring floods can also force movement to safer locations and increase dependence on relief camps and government assistance.

For students in Jonai, however, the immediate challenge remains the damaged bridge and the difficult journey to school. With boats not always available and river crossings becoming a daily obstacle, attending classes has become considerably more difficult for children living across the Kemi River.

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