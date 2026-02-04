Rajasthan Education Dept Withdraws Order Deputing 5 Teachers For Ram Katha Duties

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationRajasthan Education Dept Withdraws Order Deputing 5 Teachers For Ram Katha Duties

Rajasthan withdrew an order deputing teachers for Ram Katha duties in Bundi, cancelling the move hours after its issue.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

Jaipur: The Education Department of Rajasthan withdrew an order deputing five teachers for duties related to a Ram Katha programme, hours after it was issued.

The order, dated February 2 (Monday), was issued for deputing teachers from government schools in the Nainwa block of the Bundi district for arrangements related to a nine-day religious programme, including Ram Katha, at Ambika Mata Temple in the Bansi village. The deputation was scheduled from February 2 to February 7.

Later the same day, the order was withdrawn with immediate effect, cancelling the deputation and directing all teachers to report back to their original place of posting.

Chief Block Education Officer, Nainwa (Bundi), said the order was withdrawn after it was realised that it was not appropriate. "It was felt that the order was wrong, so it was withdrawn the same day," he said on Wednesday.

The issue triggered a political row, with Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra targeting Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the Assembly. Speaking during the proceedings on Tuesday, Dotasra alleged that deputing teachers for religious activities was "improper" and amounted to "misuse" of the education system.

He said teachers should be engaged in academic work and not diverted for non-educational activities. He said that such decisions reflect misplaced priorities of the government. 

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Education News Education Department Of Rajasthan
