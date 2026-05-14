Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Released At predeledraj2026.in, Direct Link To Download Here

The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 examination. The hall tickets have been issued for admission to the D.El.Ed (General and Sanskrit) courses. Eligible and registered candidates can now download their Rajasthan BSTC 2026 admit cards from the official website, predeledraj2026.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their registration number and password. The admit cards released today are for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed 2026 examination, which is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2026 (Wednesday).

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Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at predeledraj2026.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Rajasthan BSTC (Pre D.El.Ed) admit card.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link To Download - Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026

Rajasthan BSTC Exam Pattern 2026

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode, and the total duration of the exam will be three hours.

The question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying a total of 600 marks.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded three marks. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers or unanswered questions.

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