Punjab Becomes First State To Introduce AI As A Mainstream Subject From Class 1 To 12

Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject for students from Class I to Class XII, marking a major step towards integrating emerging technologies into school education. The initiative, to be implemented through the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) under the 'Sarbat.AI' project, aims to equip students with future-ready skills and expand AI learning across government and recognised private schools in the state.

The ambitious programme was launched in Chandigarh by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, alongside former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, in the presence of education experts, technology partners and senior officials from the School Education Department.

Punjab Launches AI Education for Classes I to XII

Announcing the initiative, Harjot Singh Bains shared on X, “From today, Artificial Intelligence is a core subject in every PSEB school across Punjab. Every child — city or village — will learn the skills the world’s leading nations are racing to teach theirs. Punjab moves first, again — becoming the first state to make AI a mainstream subject from Class 1 to Class 12. This is the Punjab Arvind Kejriwal envisioned, and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is building on the ground, every single day.”

Speaking at the launch event, the minister said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era in Punjab’s education system. Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a mainstream subject from Class I to XII. We are moving from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution.”

He further added, “This initiative will equip our students with future-ready skills while fostering innovation, ethical AI, entrepreneurship and responsible digital citizenship. We want every child in Punjab to be prepared not only for the jobs of tomorrow but also to become creators and innovators in the technology-driven world.”

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AI Curriculum to Be Rolled Out in Two Phases

According to the state government, the curriculum has been designed after examining global education models from Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the United States. It has also been aligned with UNESCO’s Ethical AI Framework to promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in classrooms.

Explaining the implementation roadmap, Harjot Singh Bains said, “The curriculum has been developed after studying international best practices from Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the United States. It has been aligned with UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization) ’s Ethical AI Framework to ensure that our students learn the responsible, safe and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence while meeting global standards.”

He also outlined the phased rollout, stating, “Phase I will begin with Classes VIII to XII by integrating AI into the Computer Science curriculum in government and affiliated private schools. Students will learn through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments, and a dedicated Learning Management System. In Phase II, AI education will be expanded to Classes I to VII, ensuring that every child in Punjab receives age-appropriate AI education from the foundational years.”

Sarbat.AI to Cover More Than 25,000 Schools

Highlighting the scale of the programme, the Education Minister said, “The programme builds on the success of PSEB’s AI Pilot Programme conducted in collaboration with FA-AI, which culminated in a statewide AI Hackathon. Student innovations developed during the pilot have demonstrated the immense potential of our children, and some of these projects are being showcased today.”

He further noted, “The programme will be implemented technologically by Neeev AI and strengthened through strategic collaborations with Google, Intel, Canva and FA-AI to enhance AI literacy, teacher capacity building, innovation and workforce readiness.”

Sharing the expected reach of the initiative, Bains said, “Our objective is to ensure equitable access to AI education for every classroom, every teacher and every learner across Punjab. This programme will eventually benefit 25,172 schools and nearly 31.5 lakh students. In Phase I, 12,424 Computer Science teachers will lead implementation, while more than two lakh teachers across all disciplines will be progressively trained to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.”

The minister also praised the efforts behind the initiative, saying, “This transformative project reflects the visionary leadership of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, who have consistently demonstrated how sincere intent can transform the lives of children through quality education.”

He added, “While countries like China and South Korea have already embedded AI in their primary school curricula, Punjab has chosen to lead India in this direction. Today, Punjab ranks first in education in the country. We are moving beyond outdated software drills to impart genuine future-ready skills. We have already equipped our schools with computers, smart panels, and the necessary infrastructure. Punjab, once known as the nation’s breadbasket, will now emerge as the cradle of future talent. In the next five to eight years, Punjabis will be leading institutions across the world.”

Manish Sisodia Calls Initiative a National Benchmark

Former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia described the launch as a landmark moment for school education in India. He said, “Punjab has scripted history with the launch of this project and has established itself as a national benchmark for AI education. This initiative reaffirms the state’s commitment to preparing students not merely to use Artificial Intelligence but to innovate with it, create with it and lead in the technology-driven future.”

During a panel discussion, Sisodia also spoke about the importance of using technology to strengthen examination systems and expressed concern over recent examination paper leaks.

Meanwhile, PSEB Chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh said, “Artificial Intelligence has now been integrated as a core part of Punjab’s compulsory Computer Science curriculum. Learning outcomes in Computer Science will now be reflected on students’ board certificates. The question is not whether AI will shape education, but how we shape it with responsibility and foresight.”

The event also featured experts from Neeev AI, Intel, Google, Amazon Web Services, Canva and FA-AI, who discussed ways to strengthen AI education, improve teacher training and enhance examination integrity through technology.

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