Qatar Museums And NMACC Partner To Bring Museum-In-Residence Learning To Indian Schools

Qatar Museums and Mumbai-based Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to develop museum-led education initiatives in India and Qatar, with a focus on early childhood learning and teacher training.

The agreement was signed in Doha on December 21, 2025, by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), and Isha Ambani of Reliance Industries. The ceremony took place at the National Museum of Qatar.

Learning Through Culture

Under the partnership, QM and NMACC will jointly establish a series of Museum-in-Residence educational programmes aimed at introducing playful, museum-based learning experiences for children. The initiatives will also provide educators and volunteers with new tools and methodologies designed to foster creativity and innovation in classrooms.

According to the institutions, the programmes will be rolled out in both countries, drawing on QM’s experience in museum education and NMACC’s multidisciplinary cultural platform. While the primary focus will be on early childhood education, the initiative will also support teacher training and community engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikha Al Mayassa said the collaboration reflected a shared belief in the importance of creativity and cross-cultural exchange. “Qatar Museums and NMACC share the belief that creativity and cultural exchange are key to shaping a new generation of confident, empathetic young learners,” she said.

She added that the partnership builds on Qatar’s Year of Culture with India and would allow QM to contribute its educational expertise to NMACC’s expanding programmes. “Through this collaboration, led by Ms Isha Ambani, a legacy of our Year of Culture with India, Qatar Museums will contribute its skills and experiences to the outstanding educational programmes of NMACC’s already robust history and ever-expanding roster, providing educational tools and insights, helping them extend their reach in classrooms throughout India,” she said.

Programmes to be implemented across India

In India, NMACC will work with Reliance Foundation to implement the programmes across multiple regions. Specialists from Qatar Museums, including experts from the Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, will guide the initiative through masterclasses and hands-on mentoring.

The programmes will be adapted to suit diverse learning environments, in line with NMACC’s stated mission of bringing global ideas to India while showcasing Indian culture internationally. Officials said this approach would help strengthen NMACC’s broader commitment to education and the arts.

Isha Ambani said the collaboration was focused on creating meaningful educational opportunities for young learners. “We are pleased to partner with Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Qatar Museums on this meaningful collaboration focused on children and education,” she said.

“At NMACC, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world and creating world-class educational experiences for young people. Both QM and NMACC believe that culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real. Through this partnership, we aim to spark new forms of learning that empower every child to dream boldly and to learn confidently,” Ambani added.

Museum-in-Residence model and community outreach

As part of the partnership, QM and NMACC will also collaborate on additional initiatives designed to promote creativity, empathy and discovery. These programmes will be implemented in schools, anganwadis and community centres across India, including rural and underserved regions.

Ms Maha Al Hajri, Acting Director of Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, said the collaboration would extend Dadu’s Museum in Residence programme to new audiences in India. “We are proud to launch this collaboration as part of Dadu’s Museum in Residence programme, bringing the Light Atelier to new audiences in India,” she said.

“The Light Atelier, developed for children aged three to seven, creates immersive, hands-on learning environments that reflect Dadu’s commitment to learning through play. As part of our learning-through-play philosophy, this Museum in Residence programme allows us to share Dadu’s approach beyond our walls while creating meaningful cultural exchanges with partners like the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre,” Al Hajri added.

QM said the partnership aligns with its broader commitment to advancing education and cultural exchange globally. The initiative also reflects the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which places emphasis on human and cultural development as key pillars of long-term national growth.

