NEET UG Re-test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 on 21 June 2026 and released the provisional answer key on 25 June. Candidates are now waiting for the announcement of the re-test results. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the date or time for the announcement of the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 result. However, the results are expected to be released shortly.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Parliamentary Panel To Review NTA Reforms, Officials to Brief On Exam Lessons

The re-test was conducted after the original NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. Held on 21 June, the examination took place in offline mode at more than 5,400 centres across India and overseas. The NTA implemented enhanced security measures, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and AI-based monitoring. Approximately 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

NEET UG Re-Test Result 2026: How to Check Your Score

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG Re-Test 2026 Result' link (when it becomes available).

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result login page.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as your application number and password or date of birth and click 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your NEET UG Re-Test 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details, download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details Mentioned in the NEET UG Result 2026 PDF

The NEET UG 2026 result PDF will include the following information:

Total number of candidates who registered and appeared for the examination

Number of candidates registered for the exam, broken down by language

Nationality-wise data showing the number of candidates who registered, appeared and qualified

Category-wise statistics for registered, appeared and qualified candidates

A comparison of the 2026 results with the data from 2024 and 2025

State-wise result statistics

Names of the toppers along with their All India Ranks (AIR)

Merit list of the top 100 rank holders

List of the top 20 female candidates

List of the top 20 male candidates

Category-wise topper details

State-wise toppers list

NEET UG 2026 marks vs rank analysis

ALSO READ: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Social Media Speculates On Education Ministry

NEET UG Re-Exam Merit List 2026 PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 merit list along with the result. The merit list will be released in three separate categories:

Top 100 All India Rank (AIR) holders

15% All India Quota (AIQ) Merit List

85% State Quota Merit List

This version is written in clear, user-friendly British English and has been fully rephrased to avoid plagiarism while preserving the original meaning.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI