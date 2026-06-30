NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Result This Week? Check Expected Date, Where And How To Download Your Scorecard
NEET UG Re-Test Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the expected result date, direct link, scorecard download steps, merit list and latest NTA updates.
NEET UG Re-test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 on 21 June 2026 and released the provisional answer key on 25 June. Candidates are now waiting for the announcement of the re-test results. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the date or time for the announcement of the NEET UG Re-Test 2026 result. However, the results are expected to be released shortly.
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The re-test was conducted after the original NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. Held on 21 June, the examination took place in offline mode at more than 5,400 centres across India and overseas. The NTA implemented enhanced security measures, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and AI-based monitoring. Approximately 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
NEET UG Re-Test Result 2026: How to Check Your Score
Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG Re-Test 2026 Result' link (when it becomes available).
Step 3: You will be redirected to the result login page.
Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as your application number and password or date of birth and click 'Submit'.
Step 5: Your NEET UG Re-Test 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Carefully check all the details, download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission and counselling purposes.
Details Mentioned in the NEET UG Result 2026 PDF
The NEET UG 2026 result PDF will include the following information:
- Total number of candidates who registered and appeared for the examination
- Number of candidates registered for the exam, broken down by language
- Nationality-wise data showing the number of candidates who registered, appeared and qualified
- Category-wise statistics for registered, appeared and qualified candidates
- A comparison of the 2026 results with the data from 2024 and 2025
- State-wise result statistics
- Names of the toppers along with their All India Ranks (AIR)
- Merit list of the top 100 rank holders
- List of the top 20 female candidates
- List of the top 20 male candidates
- Category-wise topper details
- State-wise toppers list
- NEET UG 2026 marks vs rank analysis
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NEET UG Re-Exam Merit List 2026 PDF
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 merit list along with the result. The merit list will be released in three separate categories:
- Top 100 All India Rank (AIR) holders
- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) Merit List
- 85% State Quota Merit List
This version is written in clear, user-friendly British English and has been fully rephrased to avoid plagiarism while preserving the original meaning.
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