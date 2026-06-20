NEET-UG Re-Exam Tomorrow: Nationwide Mock Drill Underway As NTA Tightens Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive NEET-UG re-exam aims for secure, transparent conduct.

NTA deployed multi-layered security, logistics for exam integrity.

IAF transports papers; Telegram restricted to prevent cheating.

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.

Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital.

More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.

The re-examination will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm. "Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the agency said.

The NTA said it is fully prepared for the re-examination with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.

According to the NTA, the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre.

Over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said.

In a first, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport the question papers as part of enhanced security measures.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a series of high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements for the re-examination.

The government also temporarily restricted access to the Telegram, with the NTA saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets.

The NTA has launched a verified WhatsApp communication channel to provide authentic updates directly to candidates and has cautioned students against trusting social media rumours about "leaked" question papers, answer keys or paid services.

Several states have also announced support measures for candidates, including free transportation facilities through state-run bus services to reduce travel-related stress and ensure timely access to examination centres.

The National Medical Commission has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances. The move comes in the backdrop of some instances when students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

"To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation," the NTA said.

The agency said it has made a range of candidate-centric arrangements at all examination centres in view of the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions. These include reliable power backup, adequate electricity, lighting and fans, wall clocks in examination rooms, drinking water, sanitation facilities and on-site medical support.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, while diabetic candidates may bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines, it said.

The NTA said additional biometric machines and trained personnel have been deployed to expedite verification, while travel and weather advisories have been issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and verify centre addresses from their admit cards.

The agency advised candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those wishing for full-sleeved clothing or woollens, to report early to allow time for thorough frisking.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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