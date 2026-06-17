NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Mumbai Local Trains To Run Without Mega Blocks on June 21

Mumbai's suburban railway network will operate without its usual maintenance-related service disruptions on June 21, providing relief to thousands of students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

The decision was announced by both Central Railway and Western Railway, which confirmed that routine mega blocks on suburban routes will not be carried out on the day of the medical entrance test. The move is intended to ensure smoother travel arrangements for candidates commuting to examination centres across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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Railways Suspend Routine Maintenance Blocks for NEET Aspirants

Authorities said the temporary suspension of maintenance-related disruptions was planned to prevent inconvenience to students travelling for the NEET UG re-test.

A spokesperson for Western Railway confirmed that no jumbo block will be conducted on its suburban section on June 21. As a result, train operations will continue without the interruptions typically associated with maintenance work.

The official noted that the decision was taken to help NEET candidates reach their examination venues comfortably and on time. The railway administration expects a significant number of students to depend on Mumbai's extensive local train network for travel on the examination day.

Central and Western Railway Announce Special ArrangementsCentral Railway has also decided against implementing its customary mega block on the suburban corridor. The announcement comes as part of broader efforts by authorities to support candidates appearing for the nationwide examination.

While Central Railway has confirmed that maintenance blocks will not take place, officials have not yet clarified whether services will run according to the regular weekday schedule or the reduced Sunday timetable.

The absence of large-scale service suspensions is expected to improve connectivity across the city and surrounding suburbs, benefiting not only students but also accompanying parents and guardians.

NEET UG Re-Test Scheduled for June 21

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is set to be conducted on June 21. The fresh test was announced after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak.

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In recent weeks, authorities have introduced several measures to strengthen the security and credibility of the re-examination process. These include enhanced monitoring, tighter logistics controls and special travel arrangements for candidates.

With Mumbai's suburban rail network remaining free from routine mega blocks on the examination day, students will have one less concern while preparing for one of the country's most important medical entrance tests.

The decision reflects coordinated efforts by multiple agencies to ensure that candidates can reach their centres without disruption and complete the examination process smoothly.

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