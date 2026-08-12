UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA To Release Response Sheet Soon, Check What Candidates Should Know

The UGC NET 2026 answer key is likely to be released soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to publish the provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheets. The testing agency, in an official announcement issued on August 10, said that the question paper and response sheet would be made available on its official website this week.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the latest update. The answer key will allow candidates to compare their marked responses with the provisional answers and raise objections if they identify any discrepancies.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, followed by a retest on July 5, 2026.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Candidates Can Raise Objections

After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will have an opportunity to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. However, objections must be submitted within the objection window and in the prescribed manner.

Candidates will have to provide a valid explanation and supporting evidence for every challenge. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 will be applicable for each answer key challenge.

The NTA has made it clear that only objections submitted through the designated online process within the specified deadline will be considered. Challenges that do not include proper justification or supporting evidence, are submitted after the deadline, or are sent through any other mode will not be taken up for review.

The response sheet will also help candidates assess their performance before the final result is announced.

How To Challenge UGC NET 2026 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link titled 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key'.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Select 'View Question Paper' to check the responses marked during the examination.

Step 5: Click on 'View/Challenge Answer Key' to access the provisional answers and identify questions that need to be challenged.

Step 6: Select the relevant option and scroll down to 'Save Your Claims'.

Step 7: Proceed to the next screen and upload the required supporting documents.

Step 8: Pay the applicable challenge fee to complete the objection process.

NOTE: Candidates should carefully review the provisional key before submitting objections, as the processing fee for each challenge is non-refundable.

UGC NET 2026: Who Will Benefit From The Examination?

The UGC NET examination is used to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for several academic and research opportunities. These include the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

The upcoming answer key is therefore an important stage in the examination process. Candidates can use their response sheets and the provisional key to calculate an estimated score and decide whether they need to submit any objections.

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UGC NET 2026: Only 6% Candidates To Qualify For Assistant Professor

The number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be restricted to 6% of those who appeared for the UGC NET examination in both papers.

According to the official document, this eligibility will be determined based on the candidates' performance and their Master’s degree or equivalent qualification.

Candidates awaiting the UGC NET 2026 answer key should continue to monitor the official NTA portal for the response sheet, question paper and objection window. The final answer key and result will be released after the challenge process is completed.

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