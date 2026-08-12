New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday clarified that some NEET PG 2026 candidates were inadvertently sent incorrect test-city information through SMS because of technical issues.

The Board said the affected candidates were later sent SMS and emails containing their correct allotted test city. The correct information has also been made available on the applicant portal on the NBEMS website.

The NEET PG 2026 examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses is scheduled to be conducted on August 30.

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NEET PG 2026 Test City Information Sent As Per Schedule

NBEMS said the test-city allocation for NEET PG 2026 applicants was communicated through its website according to the scheduled process.

"The test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per schedule through the NBEMS website," the Board said in a communication to candidates.

However, some candidates received incorrect city details through SMS due to technical problems. NBEMS subsequently communicated the correct information to the affected candidates.

"Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and Emails indicating correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter," it said.

Correct NEET PG 2026 Test City Available On Applicant Portal

The Board said candidates can check their correct test-city details through their applicant portal on the NBEMS website.

Candidates who received an earlier SMS containing incorrect information have therefore been advised to verify the details available on the official portal. NBEMS said the correct test-city information is available on the applicant portal of all candidates.

The Board has advised candidates to refer to its website for accurate information about the test city allotted to them.

NBEMS Advises Candidates To Rely On Official Information

NBEMS has also cautioned candidates against relying on unofficial information regarding the NEET PG 2026 examination.

"Always rely on official communications from NBEMS. Beware of fake websites and misinformation," the Board said.

Candidates have been advised to check their allotted test city on the official NBEMS portal instead of relying only on the earlier SMS they may have received.

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NEET PG 2026 Exam On August 30

The NEET PG 2026 examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses is scheduled for August 30.

Candidates should verify the test-city information available on the NBEMS applicant portal and refer to the official website for accurate information regarding their allotted test city.

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