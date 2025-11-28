NEET SS Exam 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET SS 2025 edit window on 28 November 2025. Candidates who need to make changes to their application form can access the edit link through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will remain open until November 30, 2025. A separate window to correct incomplete or incorrect images will be available from December 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates can modify any information or documents during this period, except for their name, nationality, email address, mobile number, and test city.

NEET SS Exam 2025: How to Apply for Application Correction

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the NEET SS Exam 2025 edit window link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Once your application appears, make the necessary corrections.

Step 5: After updating the form, submit it and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference.

About NEET SS Exam 2025:

The examination is scheduled for 26 and 27 December 2025 and will be conducted in a computer-based format. Different groups will take the test either in the morning or afternoon shift. NEET-SS 2025 will consist of three timed sections Section A, Section B and Section C. Each section will include 50 questions, with 50 minutes allotted to complete it.

