Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET SS Exam 2025: Application Correction Window Open At natboard.edu.in, Know How To Make Changes

NEET SS Exam 2025: Application Correction Window Open At natboard.edu.in, Know How To Make Changes

NBEMS will open the NEET SS 2025 edit window from November 28–30. A separate image correction window will run from December 12–14. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NEET SS Exam 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET SS 2025 edit window on 28 November 2025. Candidates who need to make changes to their application form can access the edit link through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

The edit window will remain open until November 30, 2025. A separate window to correct incomplete or incorrect images will be available from December 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates can modify any information or documents during this period, except for their name, nationality, email address, mobile number, and test city. 

NEET SS Exam 2025: How to Apply for Application Correction  

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: Next, click on the NEET SS Exam 2025 edit window link displayed on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details. 

Step 4: Once your application appears, make the necessary corrections. 

Step 5: After updating the form, submit it and download the confirmation page. 

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference. 

About NEET SS Exam 2025: 

The examination is scheduled for 26 and 27 December 2025 and will be conducted in a computer-based format. Different groups will take the test either in the morning or afternoon shift. NEET-SS 2025 will consist of three timed sections Section A, Section B and Section C. Each section will include 50 questions, with 50 minutes allotted to complete it. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET SS Exam 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget