NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Revises Round 2 Schedule, Registration From August 9

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET SS 2025 counselling process after withdrawing its earlier notification issued on August 3. The decision follows directions from the Delhi High Court, which permitted certain petitioner candidates to register again and participate in the second round of counseling.

The revised move comes after the Delhi High Court issued its order on August 5 in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil & Anr. vs Medical Counselling Committee. Acting on the court's directions, MCC has cancelled its previous counselling notification and introduced a fresh schedule for Round 2.

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According to the latest notice, the competent authority decided to withdraw the August 3 notification after considering the observations made during the court proceedings. The change is expected to benefit candidates who were impacted by the earlier counselling process and will allow eligible petitioners to participate in the upcoming round.

Delhi High Court Order Leads To Fresh Counselling Schedule

The revised counselling timeline has been issued to ensure compliance with the High Court's directions. Candidates who are eligible under the court order will now have another opportunity to register and take part in Round 2 of NEET SS 2025 counselling.

The updated schedule also affects candidates who are already participating in the counselling process, making it important for all applicants to review the latest dates before taking any further action.

Resignation Window Open Till August 7

As part of the revised arrangements, MCC has extended the resignation facility for candidates who wish to withdraw from their allotted seats.

The resignation portal will remain accessible until 4 PM on August 7, 2026. Candidates intending to surrender their allotted seats must complete the process within this deadline, as requests submitted after the closing time will not be considered under the revised schedule.

Round 2 Registration Begins August 9

MCC has announced that fresh registration and choice filling for Round 2 will begin at 10 AM on August 9, 2026. The process will follow the newly issued counselling timetable.

Candidates have been advised to carefully review the revised counselling schedule before completing registration, choice filling or any other counselling-related formalities. The detailed timeline has been made available on the MCC website under the e-services/Schedule section.

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NEET SS counselling is conducted for admission to Super Specialty medical courses across the country. Applicants should rely only on official updates issued by MCC regarding registration, seat allotment, choice filling and resignation deadlines, and avoid depending on unofficial sources for counselling information.

With the earlier notification now withdrawn, all candidates participating in NEET SS 2025 counselling should strictly follow the revised schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines.

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