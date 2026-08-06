Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI filed 20,000-page charge sheet against 13 accused.

Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue for Paper leak cases directed the CBI to complete the scrutiny of the charge sheet by tomorrow evening and supply the copy to the accused persons by August 6. The charge sheet in the NEET UG Paper leak case is pending for consideration.

The court has deferred the hearing on bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal till August 6 as the counsel requested to supply the copy of the charge sheet. All accused are also to be produced after expiry of judicial custody.

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Meanwhile, the advocate A P Singh moved an application for lie detector test, brain mapping and polygraph test of Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed the CBI to file a reply on the application.

During the hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak and Public Prosecutor Arjun Anand were present during the hearing.

The court said to Advocate A P Singh that he has no prerogative of file such an application. We will see the maintainability aspect of the application.The court also said that the case proceedings will go on on a day-to-day basis as the court special court under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means) Act, 2024, to hear and try the paper leak and other connected cases.

The Special Fast Track Court on July 29 pointed out that there are no documents, list of statements and articles filed as per the list of filed alongwith the charge sheet.

The counsel for CBI had submitted that the charge sheet and documents are around 20000 pages. These voluminous documents are being scanned. Therefore, time is required for the same as the documents have to be supplied to the 13 Accused persons.

Special Fast Track Court Judge Anu Grover Baliga had granted 3 days time and had listed the Charge sheet for consideration on August 3. Now the date has been fixed on August 6.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet running to 20,000 pages against 13 Accused persons in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against 13 Accused persons for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for the offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date.

The agency said that the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, had lodged a written complaint on 12.05.2026 regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG 2026 Examination which was held on 03.05.2026.

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The CBI said it registered the FIR on 12.05.2026 and immediately formed multiple teams with 72 officers/ personnel along with 08 Cyber Forensic Experts. Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other States. These searches led to seizure of incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents, etc. Forensic imaging and analysis of the incriminating material has been undertaken.

The first arrest in this case was made on 13.05.2026. A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case, which included 03 NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested. Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts. The money trail analysis was done, and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen, the CBI said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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