Waiting For The Festive Season? Check August 2026 School Holiday List Across India

As August progresses, students and parents are looking forward to a series of festivals and national holidays that could offer welcome breaks from regular classes. While schools may also announce temporary closures because of weather or local administrative reasons, several holidays in August are part of the official calendar.

It is important to remember that school holiday schedules are not the same across the country. The final list of holidays depends on the state government, the education board, and the individual school's academic calendar. Students are therefore advised to verify holiday announcements issued by their own schools before making travel or family plans.

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Major School Holidays In August 2026

Students and parents can keep an eye on the following important holidays in August 2026. The final holiday schedule may vary depending on the state, education board, and individual school.

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day – A national holiday. While regular classes are generally suspended, many schools organise flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes.

August 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Schools that observe a fourth-Saturday holiday may remain closed. The schedule varies from one institution to another.

August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) – Observed as a public holiday in several states and educational institutions, subject to local government notifications.

August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan – Celebrated across India, with schools in many states, particularly in North India, remaining closed. The holiday may differ according to the school's academic calendar.

Check Your School's Official Holiday Calendar

Students should not assume that every holiday mentioned in a national or state calendar will automatically apply to their school. Private institutions, central boards, and state boards often prepare separate academic calendars, which may differ from government holiday lists.

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Parents are encouraged to stay updated through official school circulars, websites, mobile applications, or communication from school authorities. This becomes even more important when weather conditions or local events lead to unexpected changes in the academic schedule.

Before planning vacations or family gatherings during August, students and parents should confirm the holiday list issued by their respective schools to avoid any confusion regarding attendance or school activities.

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