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English NewsEducationNEET Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court Defers Hearing To August 19

NEET Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court Defers Hearing To August 19

The Supreme Court has deferred the NEET paper leak case to August 19 as the Centre says a computer-based and two-stage NEET UG exam is under consideration.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing in the NEET paper leak case to August 19. The Court directed the petitioners to read the affidavit filed by the Central government and submit their response before the next hearing.

One of the petitioners expressed concern that students are currently preparing for the examination in the pen-and-paper mode. The petitioner argued that if the exam is conducted as a computer-based test next year, students should be given adequate time to prepare for the new format.

The Supreme Court said it would take all aspects into consideration before passing any order.

Earlier this week, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it is examining whether the NEET (UG) examination should continue as a single-stage test or be conducted in two stages, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering admissions. 

The submission was made in an affidavit filed on Monday before the top court, which is hearing petitions seeking reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) system to prevent question paper leaks. 

The affidavit also detailed the security measures adopted for conducting the NEET (UG) examination. It stated, “in respect of NEET (UG), the migration from the Pen-and-Paper mode to a Computer-Based mode, whether in a single-stage or a two-stage examination on the pattern of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced), is presently under active consideration by all stakeholders”. 

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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak NEET Paper Leak Case SUpreme COurt
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