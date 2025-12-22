Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NEET SS Admit Card 2025 Out At natboard.edu.in, Direct Link To Download Here

NEET SS Admit Card 2025 released on today December 22 at natboard.edu.in; Check here how to download.

22 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 today on December 22, 2025. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty can download their hall ticket from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

To access the NEET SS admit card, candidates will need to log in using their username and password. 

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 link. 

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details as required. 

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your admit card. 

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card. 

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a copy for future reference. 

Note: Candidates must bring a printed copy of the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 to the examination centre. It is important to carefully check that all the details mentioned on the hall ticket are accurate. 

Direct Link to Download - NEET SS Admit Card 2025

NEET SS Exam 2025: Documents to Carry at Exam Centre 

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the NEET SS examination centre. They can carry any one of the following documents: 

  • PAN card 
  • Voter ID 
  • Aadhaar card 
  • Passport 
  • Driving licence 

About NEET SS Exam 2025:  

The NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on 26 and 27 December 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. 

The NEET SS 2025 question paper will be divided into three time-bound sections—A, B, and C. Each section will have 50 questions, and candidates will be given 50 minutes to complete each section. In total, the paper will consist of 150 questions to be attempted within 2 hours and 30 minutes. 

For every incorrect answer, 25 per cent of the marks will be deducted. There will be no penalty for questions that are left unanswered. 

22 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
NEET SS Admit Card 2025
