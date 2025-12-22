ABP Courses Guide: 5 Best Online Animation Courses To Learn Online

Animation has evolved into one of the most in-demand creative fields, driven by the rise of digital content, gaming, OTT platforms, and social media. Today, aspiring animators no longer need to attend expensive institutes to master these skills. A wide range of online animation courses now offer structured learning, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant tools—making it easier for beginners and professionals alike to upskill from anywhere.

Most leading online animation programmes focus on core software, storytelling techniques, and visual design principles. Popular tools such as Blender, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Animate, Photoshop, and Procreate are widely taught through global learning platforms like Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare, and Domestika. These courses cater to learners across different levels, from absolute beginners to advanced artists, and span 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, VFX, and game art.

Below are five types of online animation courses that are highly recommended for skill development and career growth.

1. Blender for 3D Animation

Blender-based courses are among the most popular choices for learning 3D animation. Blender is a powerful, free, and open-source software used widely in games, films, and visual effects. Online courses typically cover modelling, texturing, lighting, rigging, and animation. These programmes are ideal for learners interested in creating game assets, animated films, or cinematic scenes without investing in costly software.

2. Adobe After Effects for Motion Graphics

Motion graphics courses using Adobe After Effects focus on creating animated text, shapes, transitions, and visual effects. These skills are especially useful for social media content, explainer videos, advertisements, and video editing enhancements. Many online courses are beginner-friendly and gradually introduce complex effects, making them suitable for designers and video creators.

3. Digital 2D Animation with Procreate or Adobe Animate

For those interested in traditional, hand-drawn animation, digital 2D animation courses are a strong option. These programmes teach frame-by-frame animation using tools like Procreate on tablets or Adobe Animate on desktops. Learners can bring illustrations to life, develop character movement, and explore expressive animation styles used in cartoons and short films.

4. Character Design and Storytelling

Animation is not just about software it’s also about storytelling. Courses in character design and narrative development help learners create visually compelling characters and engaging stories. Platforms like Coursera and Skillshare offer lessons on anatomy, expressions, mood boards, and visual storytelling, often using tools such as Photoshop or Procreate.

5. Comprehensive Animation Learning Platforms

Platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, and Skillshare provide complete learning paths in animation. These often include software training alongside foundational concepts like timing, spacing, and the 12 principles of animation. Learners can choose specialised tracks in game design, VFX, or general animation, depending on their career goals.

