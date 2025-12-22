Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationABP Courses Guide: 5 Best Online Animation Courses To Learn Online

ABP Courses Guide: 5 Best Online Animation Courses To Learn Online

Explore the top online animation courses covering 2D, 3D, motion graphics, and storytelling using tools like Blender and After Effects.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Animation has evolved into one of the most in-demand creative fields, driven by the rise of digital content, gaming, OTT platforms, and social media. Today, aspiring animators no longer need to attend expensive institutes to master these skills. A wide range of online animation courses now offer structured learning, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant tools—making it easier for beginners and professionals alike to upskill from anywhere. 

Most leading online animation programmes focus on core software, storytelling techniques, and visual design principles. Popular tools such as Blender, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Animate, Photoshop, and Procreate are widely taught through global learning platforms like Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare, and Domestika. These courses cater to learners across different levels, from absolute beginners to advanced artists, and span 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, VFX, and game art. 

Below are five types of online animation courses that are highly recommended for skill development and career growth. 

1. Blender for 3D Animation 

Blender-based courses are among the most popular choices for learning 3D animation. Blender is a powerful, free, and open-source software used widely in games, films, and visual effects. Online courses typically cover modelling, texturing, lighting, rigging, and animation. These programmes are ideal for learners interested in creating game assets, animated films, or cinematic scenes without investing in costly software. 

2. Adobe After Effects for Motion Graphics 

Motion graphics courses using Adobe After Effects focus on creating animated text, shapes, transitions, and visual effects. These skills are especially useful for social media content, explainer videos, advertisements, and video editing enhancements. Many online courses are beginner-friendly and gradually introduce complex effects, making them suitable for designers and video creators.  

3. Digital 2D Animation with Procreate or Adobe Animate 

For those interested in traditional, hand-drawn animation, digital 2D animation courses are a strong option. These programmes teach frame-by-frame animation using tools like Procreate on tablets or Adobe Animate on desktops. Learners can bring illustrations to life, develop character movement, and explore expressive animation styles used in cartoons and short films. 

4. Character Design and Storytelling 

Animation is not just about software it’s also about storytelling. Courses in character design and narrative development help learners create visually compelling characters and engaging stories. Platforms like Coursera and Skillshare offer lessons on anatomy, expressions, mood boards, and visual storytelling, often using tools such as Photoshop or Procreate. 

5. Comprehensive Animation Learning Platforms 

Platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, and Skillshare provide complete learning paths in animation. These often include software training alongside foundational concepts like timing, spacing, and the 12 principles of animation. Learners can choose specialised tracks in game design, VFX, or general animation, depending on their career goals. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Top 5 Career Options 2026 Best Courses For Placements India Highest Salary Jobs 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Violence A Norm, Interim Govt Powerless’: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus For Bangladesh Unrest, Flags Extremism
‘Violence A Norm, Yunus Powerless’: Hasina Flags Religious Extremism In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

UP Winter Assembly: Session Day 2 Likely to Be Stormy as Supplementary Budget to Be Tabled Today
Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Life in Delhi, Haryana as Tourists Enjoy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Maharashtra News: Celebration Turns Tragic in Pune as Fire Breaks Out During Victory Event, Eight Injured
Breaking News: Stone-Pelting Incident Triggers Chaos in Sehore as Karni Sena Convoy Attacked, Vehicles Damaged
Fresh NDA Tensions in Bihar as Jitan Ram Manjhi Stakes Claim to Rajya Sabha Seat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget