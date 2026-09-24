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English NewsEducationNEET PG Result 2026 Declared At nbe.edu.in, Category-Wise Cut-Off, Direct Link To Check Here

NEET PG Result 2026 Declared At nbe.edu.in, Category-Wise Cut-Off, Direct Link To Check Here

NEET PG 2026 result has been declared by NBEMS. Check the scorecard link, category-wise cut-off marks and steps to download the result.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET-PG 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and cdn3.digialm.com.

To access the result, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal using their application number and date of birth or password.

The NEET PG 2026 result has been announced after lakhs of medical graduates appeared for the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam was held on August 30, 2026, followed by a re-examination for affected candidates at two centres in Jaipur. 

NEET PG 2026 Result: How To Download The Scorecard 

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their NEET PG 2026 scorecard: 

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ section. 

Step 3: Select NEET PG from the list of examinations. 

Step 4: Open the NEET PG 2026 section. 

Step 5: Click on the ‘Results’ link. 

Step 6: Select the link for the NEET PG 2026 result. 

Step 7: Download your result and check the details provided against your roll number. 

Direct Link To Check - NEEP PG 2026 Result

NEET PG 2026: Category-Wise Cut-Off 

The NEET PG 2026 minimum qualifying criteria and cut-off scores are as follows: 

  • General/EWS: 50th percentile — 262 marks out of 720 
  • General PwBD: 45th percentile — 244 marks out of 720 
  • SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD candidates from these categories: 40th percentile — 226 marks out of 720 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Breaking News ABP Live NEET PG 2026 NEET PG Result 2026
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