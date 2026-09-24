NEET PG Result 2026 Declared At nbe.edu.in, Category-Wise Cut-Off, Direct Link To Check Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET-PG 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and cdn3.digialm.com.

To access the result, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal using their application number and date of birth or password.

The NEET PG 2026 result has been announced after lakhs of medical graduates appeared for the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam was held on August 30, 2026, followed by a re-examination for affected candidates at two centres in Jaipur.

#NEETPG2026



Result of NEET-PG 2026 has been declared at NBEMS website. pic.twitter.com/Dlxw0hxhup — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) September 24, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Result: How To Download The Scorecard

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their NEET PG 2026 scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ section.

Step 3: Select NEET PG from the list of examinations.

Step 4: Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 6: Select the link for the NEET PG 2026 result.

Step 7: Download your result and check the details provided against your roll number.

Direct Link To Check - NEEP PG 2026 Result

NEET PG 2026: Category-Wise Cut-Off

The NEET PG 2026 minimum qualifying criteria and cut-off scores are as follows:

General/EWS: 50th percentile — 262 marks out of 720

General PwBD: 45th percentile — 244 marks out of 720

SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD candidates from these categories: 40th percentile — 226 marks out of 720

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