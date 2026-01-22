NEET PG & NEET MDS 2026 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Deadlines & Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam schedule for NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026, giving medical and dental aspirants clarity on timelines well in advance. As per the official calendar, NEET MDS 2026 will be held on May 2, 2026, while NEET PG 2026 is scheduled for August 30, 2026. NBEMS has also notified crucial eligibility cut-off dates for completion of internship, which candidates must meet to be allowed to appear for the respective examinations. Both tests will be conducted in computer-based mode at centres across India.

According to NBEMS, NEET MDS 2026 (for postgraduate dental courses) will take place on May 2, 2026. The internship completion deadline for eligibility has been set as May 31, 2026. Candidates will need to ensure they fulfil this condition to be considered eligible for admissions through the examination.

For medical postgraduate admissions, NEET PG 2026 is scheduled August 30, 2026. NBEMS has fixed the internship cut-off date for NEET PG aspirants as 30 September 2026. Aspirants are advised to confirm their internship timelines and institution certificates accordingly to avoid last-minute issues.

What Candidates Should Do Next

NBEMS has reiterated that both examinations will be held in CBT mode across the country. Students should keep their documents ready, track official notifications for information bulletins, and plan preparation around the declared exam dates.

As application timelines and detailed instructions are typically released in phases, candidates are advised to regularly check NBEMS updates for registration windows, test city selections, admit cards and result schedules. The announcement is expected to help aspirants plan study strategy, coaching cycles and internship completion without confusion.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI