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English NewsEducation75 Students Fall Ill At Surat Boarding School Over Suspected Food Poisoning

75 Students Fall Ill At Surat Boarding School Over Suspected Food Poisoning

75 students fell ill at a Surat boarding school after suspected food poisoning, with 12 hospitalised. Four students have been discharged after treatment.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Surat: At least 75 students at a private boarding school in Surat's Abrama area fell ill after developing symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting. Twelve students were hospitalised, while officials said all the affected students are out of danger. 

The incident was reported at P P Savani School, where the students' developed symptoms from Saturday night. The Surat Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation, with food samples collected from the hostel for testing. 

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75 Students Fall Ill At Surat School Hostel 

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Health Officer P H Umrigar said 75 students staying at the school's hostel developed symptoms. 

“Seventy-five students residing in the hostel of P P Savani School in the city's Abrama area developed symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting from Saturday night,” said Medical Health Officer P H Umrigar from Surat Municipal Corporation. 

Twelve students, including nine girls aged between 15 and 17 years, were admitted to hospital following the incident. 

Four Students Discharged After Treatment 

Of the 12 students who were hospitalised, four have been discharged after receiving treatment. The condition of the remaining students is stable, according to Umrigar. 

A total of 12 students, including nine girls, aged between 15 and 17 years, were admitted to the hospital, he added. 

Of these 12 students, four have been discharged after treatment, while the condition of the remaining students is stable, Umrigar said. 

Food Samples Collected For Testing 

The Surat Municipal Corporation's health department took action after receiving information about the incident. Teams from different departments visited the school hostel as part of the inspection. 

“Teams from the Food Department, Health Department and Sanitation Department conducted an inspection at the P P Savani School hostel. During the inspection, four food samples were collected and sent for necessary testing,” it sad. 

A mobile medical team is also conducting health check-ups of other students living at the hostel. 

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2,200 Students Live At The Boarding School 

The boarding school has around 2,200 students and 300 staff members, according to Umrigar. 

A total of 2,200 students reside at the boarding school, along with 300 staff members. All of them had the same food on Saturday, Umrigar said. 

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation while the collected food samples undergo testing to determine the cause of the students' illness. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Surat News Surat Boarding School School Food Poisoning 75 Students Fall Ill In Surat
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