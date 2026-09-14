Which Chief Ministers Did Not Attend BRICS Summit? Find Out

The two-day BRICS meeting held in Delhi has concluded. Chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states did not attend the meeting, despite all state chief ministers being invited. No official reason has been given for their absence.

However, sources in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh said Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were occupied with previously scheduled engagements. Meanwhile, six chief ministers from BJP-ruled states attended the meeting and took part in the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Six BJP CMs Attend Dinner

The dinner was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu did not attend the meeting.

Opposition parties have previously skipped several important government meetings. In July 2024, Opposition-ruled states also boycotted the ninth meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, along with some leaders of the INDIA bloc, had decided not to attend the meeting. Those who stayed away included Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi, and then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The leaders had cited their opposition to what they described as a “discriminatory” Union Budget towards states not ruled by the NDA as the reason for boycotting the meeting.

Congress CMs Had Also Skipped G20 Dinner

In 2023, Congress chief ministers did not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. However, several other INDIA bloc leaders, including MK Stalin, attended the event.

The Congress has also raised questions over the outcome of the BRICS meeting. Criticising the summit's achievements and the New Delhi Declaration, the party said both fell considerably short of expectations.

The Congress said the declaration did not mention Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or even the Pahalgam terror attack. According to the party, this showed that the summit could not be considered a victory.

Congress leader Nana Patole said China had occupied areas such as Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh and argued that the Prime Minister should have clearly demanded that Beijing withdraw from these regions. According to Patole, securing such a demand from China could have been India's biggest gain from the summit.

Rashid Alvi Questions Reference To Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also questioned the reference to terrorism and the Pahalgam incident in the New Delhi Declaration. He said the declaration condemned terrorism and the Pahalgam attack but did not specify who was behind the attack.

Alvi also questioned why the declaration did not identify who was spreading terrorism across the world.