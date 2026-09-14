School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Three Leaders, One Candid Moment: Modi, Xi And Putin At BRICS Summit

‘No Conflict With Saudi Arabia’: Iran President Pezeshkian Responds On Mecca Pact, Urges Regional Peace

Amit Shah Hails 7.1% Growth, Says India Remains World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy

Amit Shah: UCC To Be Implemented In All 21 NDA States Before 2029

BRICS Summit: Key Takeaways From New Delhi Declaration

Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress

Bengal Bypolls: TMC Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar

Modi Calls BRICS ‘Ecosystem Of Solutions’, China To Host Next Summit (Nayanima Basu)

'Unacceptable': India Condemns Oman Tanker Attack As 1 Indian Seafarer Missing; 13 Rescued

‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

BRICS Summit: PM Modi Holds 15 Bilateral Meetings In 3 Days With Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian

Tso Kar Lake Revival: Ladakh’s 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Plan To Bring Back Its Majestic Glacial Lake

West Bengal Govt Closes 252 Madrassas, Issues Show-Cause Notices To 100 Others

Delhi Weather: City Records 35.1°C Temperature, Light Rain Likely For Next 3 Days

International News

Russia Hits Warsaw-Bound Passenger Train Near Poland Border, Ukraine Says (DW)

Sweden Election: Centre-Left Eyes Return To Power As Far Right Seeks Government Role (DW)

Bangladesh Wants To ‘Reset’ Ties With India, Says Relationship Under Hasina Was ‘Uncomfortable’

China's Xi Jinping Backs Stronger Global South Ties, Proposes 5 Initiatives At BRICS Summit

‘Negative Forces’: Trump Slams AI Critics Day After Anthropic CEO Warns Of AI Risks

Iran President Pezeshkian Says Tehran And UAE Agree To ‘Turn The Page’ On War

Business News

Stock Market Closed Today: Investors, Here’s Why NSE And BSE Will Not Trade On September 14

Advance Tax Deadline: Missed Your First Installment? Check How Interest Can Add To Your Tax Bill

Why Are FPIs Selling Indian Stocks? Rs 14,474 Crore Pulled Out In September As Crude Tops $108

HDFC Bank MD & CEO Change: Who Could Succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan? 2 Names Sent To RBI

Cement Companies Set Sights On Rs 13,000 Crore Green Power Push

Amazon, FluxGen To Launch Water Conservation Project At Pune's NCL Campus

'No Time For Complacency': RBI MPC Member Nagesh Kumar On Why India's 7.8% Growth Is Impressive But Headwinds Lie Ahead

Sports News

Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka

'Did I Look Unfit?': Mohammed Shami Takes Swipe At BCCI Selectors After Duleep Trophy Triumph

Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant IPL Trade, Reveals Surprising Bond

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Sent Home By PCB, Salman Ali Agha Delivers Brutal Response With Triple-Century

Bumrah Strikes On Injury Return! India Star Achieves Historic Feat With Early Wicket

Abhishek Sharma Blasts 82 Off 32! India Storm Past Afghanistan To Go 1-0 Up

Harmanpreet Kaur's India Make History! Beat Sri Lanka To Seal Record 8th Women's Asia Cup Title

Manchester Derby Drama! Haaland Fires 10-Man City To Victory Over United At Old Trafford

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