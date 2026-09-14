Here's What BCCI Told Mohsin Naqvi Before Women's Asia Cup Final

Within a year, both the Indian men's and women's cricket teams have found themselves in a similar situation involving Asia Cup trophies and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, was involved in the trophy presentation controversy during the 2025 men's tournament and faced another standoff after Sunday's women's final.

In 2025, Suryakumar Yadav's Indian side chose not to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi amid strained India-Pakistan relations. The situation escalated after Naqvi left the presentation venue in Dubai with the trophy, and India are yet to receive the physical silverware.

The issue resurfaced at the Women's Asia Cup final, where Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated Sri Lanka. The Indian players once again did not collect their trophy from Naqvi.

Also Watch | Team India Fans Humiliate Mohsin Naqvi; Video Goes Viral

According to a report by The Indian Express, BCCI had made its position clear to ACC officials before the final. The board had reportedly communicated that the Indian team would not accept the trophy if Naqvi was present at the presentation ceremony.

Although the trophy was not brought onto the podium during the ceremony, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board remains optimistic that India will eventually receive both trophies through the appropriate official channels.

Saikia further revealed that the Indian women's team was willing to accept the trophy from ACC Deputy Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. However, Naqvi reportedly turned down that arrangement. Following the refusal, the BCCI decided that the Indian team would not participate in the official trophy presentation.

"We did not want to be part of the presentation in line with our previous stand from a year and a half ago (men's Asia Cup). We are yet to receive our men's Asia Cup. But we want to keep our position intact by giving respect to a lot of our people who have given their lives at the hands of some foreign mercenaries," Saikia was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Mohsin Naqvi ran away without trophy this time...🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Fn60UwDmyl — Sagar STORM🔳 (@AlexAllone1) September 13, 2026

"We did request that the deputy chairperson of ACC hand over the trophy but it was not accepted. So we decided that we have no other option but to not be a part of the presentation ceremony."

"The BCCI congratulates the women's team for their thumping win in the Asia Cup. The whole country is totally elated and proud of our cricketers. At some stage, we will get both trophies back," he added.