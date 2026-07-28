NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Last Chance To Edit Form

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2026 application correction window today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and successfully completed the fee payment process have one final opportunity to review and update eligible details before the correction facility is disabled. Candidates who want to edit permissible information in their application forms can log in to the official NBEMS portals at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The correction facility is available only for candidates whose application fee has been successfully received.

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The correction window, which opened on July 25, allows applicants to rectify mistakes in their submitted forms. However, only specific details can be modified, while several key personal particulars remain locked throughout the correction process.

Which Details Can Be Changed in the NEET PG 2026 Application?

Applicants are allowed to modify most information and supporting documents submitted with the application. However, certain details cannot be edited during this phase. These include:

Name

Nationality

Test State Preference

Aadhaar details

Correspondence Address

Mobile Number

Email ID

Candidates are advised to carefully verify every editable field before submitting the corrected application, as no further general correction opportunity will be available after the deadline.

Selective Edit Window to Open on July 31

Once the general application correction facility closes, NBEMS will activate the Selective Edit Window from July 31, 2026. This stage is specifically meant for candidates whose uploaded images do not meet the prescribed guidelines.

During the scrutiny process, NBEMS will examine the photograph, signature, and thumb impression uploaded by applicants. If any image is found to be unclear, incomplete, or not in accordance with the official specifications, the candidate will receive a notification through email and the applicant's login dashboard.

Those affected will need to sign in to their application portal, open the "IMAGE SCRUTINY" section, and upload fresh images that comply with the prescribed instructions issued by NBEMS.

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Image Verification May Continue Until Approval

NBEMS has clarified that images uploaded during the Selective Edit Window will undergo another round of verification. If the revised uploads are still found to be deficient or non-compliant, they may again be rejected.

Candidates will be informed of any such rejection through their registered email address and applicant dashboard, after which they must upload corrected images within the notified Selective Edit Window period.

This review process may be repeated multiple times until the uploaded images satisfy the required standards, or the selective correction period concludes. Throughout the process, the application dashboard will display the status of each uploaded image individually as either "Accepted" or "Rejected", enabling candidates to track their application status in real time.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours of the correction deadline, as heavy traffic on the portal could lead to delays. Ensuring that all eligible details are accurate and uploaded documents to comply with NBEMS guidelines can help avoid complications during the admission process.

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