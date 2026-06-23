Nanded University Halts BSc Admissions in 24 Colleges After Finding Major Academic Deficiencies

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra’s Nanded has suspended admissions to first-year BSc courses in 24 affiliated colleges for the 2026–27 academic year after detecting serious deficiencies in the institutions, officials said.

According to the university's Academic Affiliation Department, inspections showed that several colleges offering B.Sc programmes lacked essential laboratory infrastructure. In several colleges, qualified teaching staff and principals had not been appointed, while some colleges failed to submit mandatory proposals for the online Academic and Administrative Audit, the officials said on Monday.

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Consequently, the university has imposed a stay on first-year BSc admissions in 24 colleges in Nanded, Hingoli, Latur and Parbhani districts that failed to establish laboratories or comply with audit requirements, they said.

The action also covers colleges that either failed inspection procedures or received an 'F' grade during the evaluation process, prompting the university to halt admissions until deficiencies are rectified, they added.

The university has appealed to students and parents to verify a college's approval status, availability of required laboratories and official notifications before securing admission.

Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure that no compromise is made on the quality of higher education and to protect students from enrolling in institutions lacking the minimum academic infrastructure and regulatory compliance required for science education.

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