Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNanded University Halts BSc Admissions in 24 Colleges After Finding Major Academic Deficiencies

Nanded University Halts BSc Admissions in 24 Colleges After Finding Major Academic Deficiencies

SRTM University has suspended first-year BSc admissions in 24 colleges across Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani over deficiencies.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra’s Nanded has suspended admissions to first-year BSc courses in 24 affiliated colleges for the 2026–27 academic year after detecting serious deficiencies in the institutions, officials said.

According to the university's Academic Affiliation Department, inspections showed that several colleges offering B.Sc programmes lacked essential laboratory infrastructure. In several colleges, qualified teaching staff and principals had not been appointed, while some colleges failed to submit mandatory proposals for the online Academic and Administrative Audit, the officials said on Monday.

ALSO READ: Ranchi Student Avni Kejriwal Scores Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 12 After Re-Evaluation

Consequently, the university has imposed a stay on first-year BSc admissions in 24 colleges in Nanded, Hingoli, Latur and Parbhani districts that failed to establish laboratories or comply with audit requirements, they said.

The action also covers colleges that either failed inspection procedures or received an 'F' grade during the evaluation process, prompting the university to halt admissions until deficiencies are rectified, they added.

The university has appealed to students and parents to verify a college's approval status, availability of required laboratories and official notifications before securing admission.

Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure that no compromise is made on the quality of higher education and to protect students from enrolling in institutions lacking the minimum academic infrastructure and regulatory compliance required for science education.

ALSO READ: 'Just Minutes Late': Viral Videos Of NEET Aspirants Denied Entry Spark Online Debate

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Nanded University Nanded University Halts BSc Admissions BSc Admissions 2026 Admissions 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Nanded University Halts BSc Admissions in 24 Colleges After Finding Major Academic Deficiencies
Nanded University Halts BSc Admissions in 24 Colleges After Finding Major Academic Deficiencies
Education
Ranchi Student Avni Kejriwal Scores Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 12 After Re-Evaluation
Ranchi Student Avni Kejriwal Scores Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class 12 After Re-Evaluation
Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check
Education
CUET UG Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download Scorecard
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget