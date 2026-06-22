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HomeEducation'Just Minutes Late': Viral Videos Of NEET Aspirants Denied Entry Spark Online Debate

'Just Minutes Late': Viral Videos Of NEET Aspirants Denied Entry Spark Online Debate

Viral videos of NEET aspirants denied entry for arriving minutes late have reignited debate over exam rules, fairness and grace periods.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination concluded on June 21 with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing across the country. While the examination itself was conducted under extensive security arrangements, a series of emotional incidents outside exam centres have triggered a heated debate over whether strict entry rules should allow limited flexibility in exceptional circumstances. 

Several videos showing students being denied entry after arriving just a few minutes late have gone viral on social media. The clips, many of which feature distraught parents pleading with authorities, have reignited discussions about balancing examination discipline with compassion. 

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key Update: When Will NTA Publish the Provisional Key? Check Details Here

Emotional Scenes Outside Exam Centres Go Viral 

One of the most widely discussed incidents was reported from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, a female candidate reached the examination centre approximately two minutes after the cut-off time. 

The delay was reportedly caused by heavy rainfall and a punctured motorcycle during the journey to the examination venue. A video circulating online showed the student's father breaking down outside the gate while requesting officials to allow his daughter to sit for the exam. 

A similar incident was reported from Keesara in Medchal district, where a father was seen pleading with authorities after his daughter allegedly missed the entry deadline by just two minutes. 

According to the family, they were delayed after Google Maps directed them along an incorrect route. 

In another case from Jagtial district, a mother reportedly fell at the feet of security personnel, requesting permission for her daughter to enter the examination centre. 

Meanwhile, two female NEET aspirants at the JNTU examination centre in Hyderabad's KPHB area were also denied entry after arriving shortly after the designated reporting time. Despite repeated appeals, officials did not permit them to take the examination. 

These incidents have drawn significant public attention, with many people expressing sympathy for the students and their families. 

Social Media Divided Over Strict NEET Entry Policy 

The viral videos have prompted mixed reactions online. 

A section of social media users argued that candidates delayed by only a minute or two should be allowed to appear for the examination, even if it means reducing their writing time. Supporters of this view believe such flexibility could prevent deserving candidates from losing an entire academic year due to unforeseen circumstances. 

Others, however, defended the strict enforcement of rules. They pointed out that reporting and gate-closing timings are clearly mentioned on admit cards and examination guidelines. According to them, candidates should plan their travel well in advance, particularly for a national-level entrance test as competitive as NEET. 

Some users also questioned the contrast between the rigid enforcement of entry deadlines and the disruptions caused by repeated paper leak controversies that led to a re-examination for lakhs of students. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Fraud Exposed In Lakhisarai: 9 Proxy Candidates Arrested, Doctors And Medical Students Among Accused

Debate Over Grace Period Continues 

The incidents have once again highlighted the challenge of maintaining examination integrity while addressing genuine emergencies faced by candidates. 

Although authorities are required to follow established protocols, the emotional scenes have fuelled fresh calls for introducing a limited grace period in exceptional cases. Supporters believe such a measure could help students affected by unforeseen delays without compromising the fairness and credibility of the examination process.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 RE-Exam
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