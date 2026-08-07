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School Assembly News Headlines Today August 7, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, August 7, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- From Social Media To Street Protests, Anti-Reservation Movement Gains Ground Before 2027 Polls
- 'P In PDA Stands For Pandit': Akhilesh Yadav Signals Brahmin Outreach Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls
- Nagpur Teen Rape Accused Refuses Medical Exam; Seeks Pizza, Better Bed In Police Lock-Up
- Arvind Kejriwal Claims Meta Curbed His Instagram In India: 'Don't Bow Down To PM Modi'
- Assam CM Himanta Meets Family Of Boy Who Died Saving Pet Dog During Nazira Floods
- Atiq Ahmed's Son Killed After Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider In UP
- Fans Used To Dry Repaired Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway; Akhilesh Shares Video
- Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Suspension Due To Security Reasons
- Drank Water On Wangchuk's Advice, Hunger Strike Continues: Jharkhand Student Leader
- 'Wife Tried To Get Rahul Gandhi To End My Fast, But Got No Positive Response': Sonam Wangchuk
- 6 Members Of Family Killed After 100-Year-Old House Collapses Amid Rainfall In UP
- Indian-Origin Landlord Sued Over Sexual Harassment Of Woman Tenant In US
- Sambhal Violence A Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Samajwadi Party MP Provoked People: Judicial Panel
- Oozing Blood, Foul Smell: Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag On Tamil Nadu Express At Agra Station
- Meta Says ‘Operational Error’ Led To Restriction Of PM Modi’s Facebook Post
- Tension At India-Nepal Border As Nepalese Villagers Pelt Stones On SSB Patrol, 200 Booked
- Tarun Tejpal Found Guilty By Bombay High Court In 2013 Tehelka Rape Case
- 'I'm 62, A Father': Tarun Tejpal Reacts After Bombay High Court Conviction In Rape Case
- 'Rahul Gandhi Running Away...': BJP Attacks LoP Over Prayagraj Student Outreach Event
- TN govt introduces carbon trading for farmers, launches Rs 600 cr soil mission
- Two MDMK MLAs refuse to resign, announce decision to continue as DMK legislators
International News
- Trump's Helicopter Flies Within A Mile Of Passenger Aircraft, White House Reacts
- Iran Warns Gulf Allies Fresh US Strikes Will Attack On Regional Energy Facilities
- Michigan Senate Election 2026: Abdul El-Sayed Wins Contentious Michigan Democratic Primary - Anjali
- Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Indian Fishing Crew After Boat Hits Reef Near Delft Island
- 81 Years After Hiroshima, Survivors Warn Japan's Military Buildup Could Spark New War - Unnati
- Thai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO
- Anti-Pakistan Protests Sweep PoJK During ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ As Demonstrators Escalate Campaign
- Shehbaz Sharif's Party Leader Out On Bail In UK Grooming Case Wins PoK Polls: Report
- 'Bangladesh Becoming Another Pakistan': Sheikh Hasina's Son Warns Of Terror Threat, Slams Yunus Govt
Business News
- Share Markets See Muted Start, Crude Under $80, Sensex About 150 Points Up, Nifty Nearly Flat
- Mini Countryman C Review: The Luxury SUV That Delivers More For Less?
- LPG Price Hike Ahead? Centre Weighs Rs 18 Per Cylinder Levy To Build Fuel Reserves: Report
- RBI Says Foreign Money Is Flowing In. Here's Why It Won't End The Scheme Early
- Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? Check These 5 Common Problems
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 6): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- Sensex Extends Gains, Nifty Near 24,650: Realty, Auto Lag While Defence Soars
Sports News
- Team India Taken Aback By Practice Pitch, Official Explains Sri Lanka Cricket's Role
- Gautam Gambhir Delivers Clear Warning As India Welcome Three New Faces For Sri Lanka Tests
- 5 Top Pakistani Cricketers Once Loved By Indian Fans Despite India-Pakistan Rivalry
- Bomb Attack At Shakib Al Hasan's House After Joining Sheikh Hasina Press Conference
- MS Dhoni Had One Strict Rule Nobody Dared Break, Rahane Says 'No One Was Allowed'
- Jos Buttler Makes Bold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prediction After Breaking T20 Runs World Record
- BCCI Cracks Down On Team India Fitness After England Tour: Report
- Messi Scores Stunning First Goal Since FIFA World Cup Break
- India's Most Unlucky Match-Winner? Unbeaten Fifty On Debut, Yet Never Played Again
- Ishan Kishan With RBI ID Card? Star Cricketer's Government Job Photo Goes Viral
- ICC WTC Updated Table: Pakistan Climb After West Indies Win As India Eye Crucial Sri Lanka Series
- Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike During Match, 12 Others Injured In Tragic Incident
- 'IPL & International Cricket Completely Different': Rahane's Big Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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