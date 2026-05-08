Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 OUT: Konkan Tops, Girls Lead Boys, 179 Score Perfect 100

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the SSC Class 10 results on Friday, May 8, ending the anxious wait for lakhs of students across the state. The results have been made available online through the official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

To access their scorecards, students need to enter their roll number along with their mother’s maiden name. According to board officials, these verification steps have been included to ensure secure and protected access to students’ academic records.

Direct Link To Check - Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Available on Official Websites

Students can now access their Class 10 results through multiple official portals including sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. These platforms have been set up to handle high traffic and provide quick access to scorecards without delays.

The online availability of results has made the process more convenient for students and parents, eliminating the need to visit schools immediately after the announcement.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled “SSC Examination February 2026 Result”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required login details

Step 4: Submit the information on the portal

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Note: Students are advised to carefully check all details on their scorecard after downloading it.

Security Measures Introduced for Result Access

To ensure safe and verified access to student data, the board requires candidates to enter their roll number along with their mother’s maiden name. Officials have stated that these steps help protect personal academic information and prevent unauthorized access.

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Maharashtra SSC 2026 Pass Percentage Sees Slight Drop

This year, the overall pass percentage for SSC students stands at 92.09%, which is slightly lower than previous years. In comparison, the pass rate was 94.10% in 2025, 95.81% in 2024, 93.83% in 2023, and 96.94% in 2022.

Despite the decline, several schools performed exceptionally well. For example, Janta Vidya Mandir, Ghodegaon, Pune achieved a 100% pass rate. Meanwhile, private candidates recorded a pass percentage of 76.33%.

Konkan Region Once Again Emerges as Top Performer in SSC Result 2026

The Konkan division has retained its position as the best-performing region in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. This year, the region recorded an impressive 97.62% pass percentage, once again leading all divisions in the state. However, this marks a slight dip compared to last year’s 98.82%, though it still reflects strong academic performance.

Girls Continue to Outperform Boys in Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

The gender-wise performance data shows that girls have once again performed better than boys in the SSC examination. This year, 94% of girls successfully cleared the exam, while the pass percentage among boys stood at 89%. In comparison, last year girls recorded 96.14% and boys 92.31%, maintaining the trend of higher performance among female students.

179 Students Achieve Perfect 100 in SSC Examination 2026

A total of 179 students across Maharashtra have secured a perfect score of 100% in the SSC Class 10 examination this year. This achievement highlights exceptional academic excellence and consistent preparation by high-performing students across different regions of the state.

Maharashtra SSC 2026 Result Shows Regional and Performance Trends

Along with overall results, the data reflects clear patterns in regional and individual performance. While Konkan continues to lead among divisions, the strong showing of top scorers and consistent performance by girls indicates a competitive academic environment in the state’s board examinations.

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