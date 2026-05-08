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HomeEducationWest Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Today: WBBSE To Announce Class 10 Results At 9:30 AM, Direct Link To Check

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Today: WBBSE To Announce Class 10 Results At 9:30 AM, Direct Link To Check

WB Madhyamik Result 2026 will be declared today at 9:30 AM. Check WBBSE Class 10 results online via direct link at wbresults.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:25 AM (IST)

Madhyamik Examination 2026 results will be announced today, Friday. The West Bengal Board will publish the Madhyamik results nearly 90 days after the examinations concluded. Students can check their results online at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.  

There had been uncertainty earlier over whether the declaration of results would be delayed due to the Assembly elections. However, the results are now being released after the election results, as expected. The Board will hold a press conference at 9:30 AM. Students will be able to check their results online from 10:15 AM onwards. 

To Check the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 in Bangla - Click Here

This year, the Madhyamik examinations began earlier than usual because of the Assembly polls. The exams started on February 2. Since the conclusion of the examinations, students and parents have been eagerly waiting for the results. Board sources had earlier indicated that the results could be published in May after the elections, and the results are now being declared on May 8. 

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: West Bengal Class 10 Result At wbresults.nic.in, When and Where To Check

Where to Check Madhyamik Result Online 

Students can check their results by visiting the following websites: 

  • ABP Ananda Result Portal 
  • WBBSE Official Website 
  • WB Results Portal 

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official result website. 

Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 3: Click on the “Search” or “Submit” button. 

Step 4: Your Madhyamik Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference. 

NOTE: Students can also check their results through the mobile application by downloading the official app: 

  • WBBSE Result App 

Details Mentioned In Madhyamik Result 

The Madhyamik result will include subject-wise marks obtained by students. The grade secured by candidates will also be mentioned in the scorecard. 

ALSO READ: WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10 Results At wbresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

What Happens If a Student Does Not Pass? 

Students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will get another opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The board is likely to release the supplementary exam schedule along with the Madhyamik Result 2026 announcement. 

The online marksheet available after the result declaration will be provisional. Students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools around 15 days after the results are announced. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 May 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News WB Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Class 10 Result 2026 Madhyamik Result 2026
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