Madhya Pradesh Appoints 5,017 New School Teachers To Strengthen Education Sector

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed 5,017 new school teachers and expressed hope that they will work with honesty and sensitivity to bring positive changes in the field of education, an official said on Sunday.

The new appointments, made on July 3 and 4, include 4,067 to the posts of secondary teachers and 950 primary teachers for various subjects, he said.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh extended best wishes to the teachers, saying this achievement is the result of the selected candidates' hard work, dedication and talent.

He expressed hope that all newly appointed teachers will significantly contribute to building a bright future for the state's students and play a vital role in elevating the quality of education to new heights.

The role of teachers is not limited to imparting knowledge; they also play an important role in shaping the personality of students and the future of society, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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