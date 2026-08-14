GATE 2027 Registration Date Revised: Application Starts August 27, Check New Schedule

GATE 2027: Candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 should take note of an important change in the registration timeline. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the schedule for the upcoming examination, with the application process now set to begin on August 27, 2026.

Applicants will be able to complete the GATE 2027 registration process without paying a late fee until September 27, 2026. Those who miss the regular deadline will get additional time to submit their forms, with the extended registration facility available until October 5, 2026, subject to the applicable late fee.

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The revised dates are important for students planning to pursue postgraduate studies or explore career opportunities through GATE scores. Candidates should keep track of the official schedule and complete the application process within the prescribed timeline.

GATE 2027 Registration: Check Important Dates

Under the revised calendar, the GATE 2027 application window will open on August 27. The regular registration period will remain available until September 27 without a late fee.

Candidates who are unable to submit their forms during this period can use the extended window. The late-fee registration deadline has been fixed as October 5, 2026.

Applicants are advised to avoid waiting until the final day and should carefully verify their personal, academic, and other details before submitting the application form.



GATE 2027 Exam Dates Announced

IIT Madras is scheduled to conduct the GATE 2027 examination over three weekends in February. The examination will be held on the following dates:

Week 1: February 6 and 7, 2027

Week 2: February 13 and 14, 2027

Week 3: February 20 and 21, 2027

According to the official calendar, the city allotment notification is scheduled to be released on January 4, 2027. Candidates should check the official updates once the notification is issued to know their allotted examination city.

Who Can Apply for GATE 2027?

The eligibility criteria allow a broad range of undergraduate students and graduates to appear for the examination. Candidates who are studying in the third year or above of an undergraduate degree programme can apply.

Those who have already completed a government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities are also eligible to appear for GATE 2027, according to the official notification.

Candidates should carefully check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications, particularly if their qualification falls outside the conventional engineering and technology streams.

Professional Certificate Holders Must Check Recognition

Candidates holding professional qualifications from societies such as the Institution of Engineers (India) (IE), Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and other professional bodies should verify the status of their qualification.

The official notification states that such examinations must have approval from MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as being equivalent to qualifications including BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

This requirement makes it important for professional certificate holders to establish the equivalence of their qualification before applying for the examination.

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How GATE Scores Can Help Students

A valid GATE score can be useful for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. The examination can therefore serve as an important pathway for students planning higher studies after graduation.

GATE scores are also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as part of their recruitment processes, according to the official information. This gives the examination relevance not only for higher education aspirants but also for candidates exploring career opportunities.

The exam body is expected to announce the GATE 2027 result on March 19, 2027, as mentioned in the official notification. Candidates should keep checking official updates for any further changes to the examination calendar.

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