JNU Diploma Admissions 2026: Registration Begins; Check Merit List Date And Admission Details

JNU Diploma Admissions 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened applications for its Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Students interested in pursuing a Diploma of Proficiency at JNU can now complete the online registration process through the university's admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The application window opened on August 6, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms until August 17, 2026. The deadline for registration is 11:50 pm on the final day. Applicants are advised to complete the process before the deadline rather than waiting until the last few hours.

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JNU has also announced the schedule for the next stages of the admission process. The tentative merit list is scheduled to be released on August 24, 2026.

JNU DOP Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Candidates applying for the Diploma of Proficiency programme should keep track of all the important dates to avoid missing any stage of the admission process.

Online registration begins: August 6, 2026

Last date to submit the application: August 17, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Tentative merit list: August 24, 2026

Pre-enrolment registration and fee payment: August 24 to August 27, 2026

Physical verification: August 31, 2026

Last date for admission/registration: September 10, 2026

The merit list will be followed by pre-enrolment registration and fee payment. Candidates shortlisted for admission will subsequently have to complete the required physical verification.

Who Is Eligible For JNU Diploma Of Proficiency Admissions?

The DOP admission process is open to students who have successfully completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

One of the important points for applicants is that JNU has not prescribed any upper age limit for admission to the programme. This means eligible applicants from different age groups can apply, making the programme an option not only for students moving directly after school but also for lifelong learners looking to pursue further academic study.

Candidates should ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

JNU DOP Admissions 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official JNU admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and select the registration link for DOP Admissions 2026-27.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 4: Create the login credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the necessary information.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 7: Review the details entered in the form and submit the application.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Applicants should carefully check all information before submitting the form, as errors in the application could create problems during later stages of the admission process.

What Happens After The JNU DOP Merit List?

The tentative merit list is scheduled to be published on August 24, 2026. Candidates who find their names on the list will then have to complete the next steps within the prescribed timeline.

Pre-enrolment registration and fee payment will be conducted from August 24 to August 27. This will be followed by physical verification on August 31. The university has set September 10 as the last date for admission and registration.

Candidates should regularly check the official JNU admission portal for updates related to the merit list, document verification, fee payment, and final admission formalities.

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JNU DOP Admissions 2026: What Applicants Should Remember

Students planning to apply should complete their registration before the August 17 deadline. They should also retain their application and payment confirmation details for future use.

The admission process does not end with submitting the application. Candidates should monitor the merit list announcement and be prepared for pre-enrolment, fee payment and physical verification within the specified dates.

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