NEET UG Counselling 2026: OCI And NRI Candidates Must Verify Documents To Claim NRI Quota

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a key advisory for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates taking part in the NEET UG Counselling 2026 process. Applicants who intend to seek admission under the NRI quota have been directed to complete document verification through the MCC's NRI Document Verification Team before the choice-filling stage begins.

The committee has emphasised that verification of NRI eligibility is compulsory for candidates applying under this category. Those who fail to complete the process in time may face difficulties while participating in counselling or accessing NRI quota seats during choice filling.

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Eligible candidates are therefore advised to complete the verification process as early as possible instead of waiting until the last minute.

NRI Eligibility Verification Mandatory For OCI And NRI Applicants

According to the latest MCC notification issued on August 6, 2026, OCI and NRI candidates must submit the required documents for verification to establish their eligibility under the NRI quota, wherever applicable.

The verification will be conducted by the NRI Document Verification Team of MCC. The team will examine the documents submitted by candidates and determine whether they satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions for admission under the NRI category.

Only after successful verification will candidates be recognised as eligible for NRI quota counselling.

Verified Candidates Can Access Both NRI And UR Seats

Candidates whose NRI status is approved after verification will receive access to a wider range of seat options during the counselling process.

Once the verification is complete, eligible applicants will be able to view both NRI quota seats and Indian Unreserved (UR) seats while filling their choices on the counselling portal. This gives candidates the flexibility to select their preferred colleges and courses from all available seat categories displayed to them.

The MCC has advised candidates to complete all formalities well before the counselling schedule reaches the choice-filling stage to avoid unnecessary delays.

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Select 'Yes' For NRI Quota During Counselling Registration

Apart from document verification, the committee has also reminded candidates to provide the correct information during the registration process.

Applicants seeking admission under the NRI quota must select "Yes" for the question "Whether you want to apply for NRI Quota seats" while registering for NEET UG Counselling 2026. Choosing this option is necessary for candidates to be considered for NRI quota seats after their documents have been successfully verified.

The MCC has reiterated that completing both the registration and verification requirements on time will help ensure a hassle-free counseling experience. Candidates are encouraged to finish the verification process well in advance, so they can participate in choice filling without any last-minute complications.

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