Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JKBOSE aims to declare 2026 board results by Jan 10.

Practical and vocational exams require 8-10 additional days.

Results cover diverse regions; timeline not absolutely guaranteed.

Free textbook distribution for Classes 1-8 has begun.

JKBOSE Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is working towards announcing the Class 10, 11 and 12 results by January 10, 2027. Board Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh shared the tentative timeline while speaking to the media, according to reports. Students awaiting their board examination results should keep checking the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards using their login credentials. The results will cover students from the Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of the Jammu Division, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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According to reports, Sheikh said the board needs additional time after the last written examination to complete practical assessments and vocational subject examinations. He indicated that these activities generally take around 8 to 10 days.

JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Results 2026: Expected Date

According to reports, Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said that JKBOSE is making efforts to declare the results of all three classes by January 10, 2027.

As per reports, Explaining the timeline, Sheikh said, "After the last paper, it takes around 8 to 10 days to conduct practical examinations and examinations for vocational subjects. We will try to declare the results of all classes by January 10."

He also indicated that the board could not provide an absolute guarantee of meeting the proposed date.

JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Results 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant link for the Class 10, 11 or 12 examination results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

Step 8: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

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JKBOSE Begins Free Textbook Distribution For Classes 1 To 8

Separately, Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said that the distribution of free textbooks for students in Classes 1 to 8 has started.

He added that the process is expected to be completed within 8 to 10 days. The textbooks are being supplied to Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), who will distribute them among the respective schools.

Students awaiting their board results should regularly visit jkbose.nic.in for the latest announcements.

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