JEE Main 2027: NTA Allows NRI Candidates To Use Passport As ID Proof; Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA allows NRI candidates to use passports for JEE registration.

This aids applicants lacking Aadhaar, PAN, or driving license.

JEE Main 2027 registration open until November 22, 2026.

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced an important clarification for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Such applicants can now use their passports as identity proof while completing the online registration process. The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process started on October 24, 2026. Eligible candidates can complete their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The clarification is particularly helpful for NRI students who do not possess an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence. The agency confirmed the provision while responding to a candidate's query on its official X account.

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The online application submission and fee payment facility will remain available until November 22, 2026 11:50 PM on the respective deadline dates. Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute difficulties.

JEE Main 2027: NRI Candidates Can Use Passports For Registration

The NTA clarification addresses concerns raised by NRI applicants regarding the identity documents required for JEE Main 2027 registration.

A candidate had approached the agency to ask whether an applicant without an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence could complete the application using a passport.

Responding through its official X account, the testing agency confirmed that passports can be used for this purpose.

NTA said, "You can now use passport to complete the application process. In case you need to submit fresh application then you may refer to public notice dated 28th and 30th October at jeemain.nta.nic.in".

Dear candidate, You can now use passport to complete the application process. In case you need to submit fresh application then you may refer to public notice dated 28th and 30th October at https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 3, 2026

The agency also directed candidates to refer to its public notices issued on October 28 and October 30 for additional information about the application process.

JEE Main 2027: How To Register Using A Passport

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the 'New Registration' or 'Sign Up' option to begin the application process.

Step 4: Enter the required personal details, including your name, date of birth and gender.

Step 5: Provide your mobile number and complete the registration process through OTP verification.

Step 6: Enter your identity details. NRI candidates can use their passport details instead of an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence.

Step 7: Fill in the remaining details required in the online application form.

Step 8: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 9: Pay the applicable JEE Main 2027 examination fee through the available online payment options.

Step 10: Review all the information entered in the application form and submit it.

Step 11: Download the application confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

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What Should Candidates Check After Submitting The Application Form?

Completing the online application is not the final step. Candidates should ensure that their registration has been successfully submitted and that the examination fee payment has been completed.

After submitting the JEE Main 2027 application form, applicants should keep the following points in mind:

Check application status: Log in to the candidate portal to verify whether the application has been successfully submitted.

Verify fee payment: Ensure that the examination fee transaction has been completed successfully.

Save confirmation page: Download the application confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

Secure login details: Keep the application number and login credentials safe, as these will be required for accessing the candidate portal.

Watch for correction window updates: Regularly check the official website for announcements regarding the application correction facility.

Check examination city details: Download the examination city intimation slip once it becomes available.

Download the admit card: Keep track of official announcements and download the admit card before the examination.

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