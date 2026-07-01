J&K Summer Vacation 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Valley as soaring temperatures continue to affect the region. The break will be observed from July 6 to July 19, with educational institutions scheduled to reopen on July 20, 2026.

The decision, issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), applies to schools up to the higher secondary level. Authorities said the move has been taken in view of the ongoing heatwave and the need to safeguard the health and well-being of students and staff.

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Schools to remain closed across the Kashmir Valley

According to the official order issued by DSEK, all eligible government and recognised private schools in the Valley will remain shut during the notified vacation period. Academic activities will resume once the summer break concludes.

The announcement follows persistent high temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days. Parents and students had been urging the administration to declare an early summer vacation as the unusual weather conditions made it increasingly difficult for children to attend classes comfortably.

Education Minister issues advisory for students

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo also shared a message on social media, asking students to prioritise their health during the holidays and make the most of the break.

She wrote, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, all Government and recognised private schools shall observe Summer Vacation from 6th July to 19th July 2026. Schools will reopen on 20th July 2026."

She added, "The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers, and school staff a safe, healthy, and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement. Wishing you all a happy and safe summer vacation."

The minister encouraged students to remain hydrated, avoid excessive exposure to heat, and use the vacation for relaxation, reading, and spending quality time with their families.

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Kashmir witnesses one of its hottest Junes in years

The decision comes as Kashmir experiences unusually high temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, while Srinagar City touched 35.2°C during June. The weather department noted that the month ranked among the hottest experienced in the region in more than two decades.

Health and weather experts have advised residents to minimise outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, drink sufficient water, and remain alert to symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Special caution has been recommended for children, senior citizens, and individuals with existing medical conditions, who are considered more vulnerable during prolonged periods of extreme heat.

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