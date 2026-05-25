School Assembly News Headlines Today May 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Delhi Braces For Another Week Of Intense Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Sansad Ratna Awards Announced: 12 MPs, Four Committees Selected For Honour

India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio

Avoid Non-Essential Travel, Follow Guidelines: India's Advisory For 3 African Nations Amid Ebola Outbreak

Falta Repoll Result: BJP Scripts Record Win as TMC Faces Rout in Key Stronghold

UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State

Twisha Sharma’s Parents Break Down During Last Rites At Bhopal Cremation Ground

Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days

Yogi Govt Plans Weekly ‘Jan Chaupals’ Across UP, Tightens Rules Ahead Of Bakra Eid

Plea In SC Seeks Probe Into Cockroach Janta Party’s Online Campaigns & Activities

Falta Repoll Result: BJP Heads For Big Win With Massive Lead

'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM

'She Changed After Pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Fight Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Death

Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Probe Details Accessed

International News

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed

Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’

‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

White House Gunfire Sparks Fresh Questions Over Threats to Donald Trump

‘PM Modi Is My Friend’: Trump Joins 250th US Independence Day celebration In Delhi Via Call

‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

‘No Country Relationship Comes At India’s Cost’: Marco Rubio On US-Pakistan Relations

‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase

Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 30 People

30 Killed, Including 14 Pakistani Army Personnel After Explosion On Railway Track In Quetta

Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report

Business News

Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Trump’s New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Promises ‘Reform-Oriented’ Central Bank Amid Rate Cut Pressure

Secret Service Confirms Gunman Killed Near White House After DC Shooting Chaos

CNG Price Increased In Delhi For Third Time In 10 Days After Petrol, Diesel Rate Hikes

Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed On May 27, 31

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Dalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

Rupee Gains 63 Paise To Settle At 95.73 Against US Dollar As Crude Dips

Let The Rupee Cross 100, Don't Bleed Reserves Defending It: Panagariya To RBI

Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit

New VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India

New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback

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Sports News

BCCI, Foreign Boards Must Sync Better On IPL Player Availability: Mohit Burman

Out For 4, Still Creates History! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Major T20 Record

Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS

Rishabh Pant’s LSG Future Under Threat After IPL 2026 Disaster? Coach Hints At Big Calls

PBKS Star Opener Creates Historic IPL Record During LSG Clash: Details Inside

David Warner Still Blocked By SRH? Viral Instagram Story Sparks Buzz

KKR Sign Replacement For Rs 18 Crore Star Matheesha Pathirana Ahead Of Must-Win IPL Clash

Jadeja Takes Sweet Revenge On Shardul Thakur After Animated Celebration

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Nita Ambani's Reaction As Student Takes Savage Dig At Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals Storm Into IPL 2026 Playoffs! PBKS, KKR Knocked Out

KKR vs DC Highlights: Capitals Cap Off IPL 2026 On A High Against Knight Riders

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