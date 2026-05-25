School Assembly News Headlines Today May 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 25, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
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National News
- Delhi Braces For Another Week Of Intense Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- Sansad Ratna Awards Announced: 12 MPs, Four Committees Selected For Honour
- India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio
- Avoid Non-Essential Travel, Follow Guidelines: India's Advisory For 3 African Nations Amid Ebola Outbreak
- Falta Repoll Result: BJP Scripts Record Win as TMC Faces Rout in Key Stronghold
- UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State
- Twisha Sharma’s Parents Break Down During Last Rites At Bhopal Cremation Ground
- Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days
- Yogi Govt Plans Weekly ‘Jan Chaupals’ Across UP, Tightens Rules Ahead Of Bakra Eid
- Plea In SC Seeks Probe Into Cockroach Janta Party’s Online Campaigns & Activities
- Falta Repoll Result: BJP Heads For Big Win With Massive Lead
- 'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM
- 'She Changed After Pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Fight Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Death
- Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Probe Details Accessed
International News
- Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed
- Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’
- ‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US
- White House Gunfire Sparks Fresh Questions Over Threats to Donald Trump
- ‘PM Modi Is My Friend’: Trump Joins 250th US Independence Day celebration In Delhi Via Call
- ‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda
- ‘No Country Relationship Comes At India’s Cost’: Marco Rubio On US-Pakistan Relations
- ‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase
- Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 30 People
- 30 Killed, Including 14 Pakistani Army Personnel After Explosion On Railway Track In Quetta
- Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
Business News
- Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply
- Trump’s New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Promises ‘Reform-Oriented’ Central Bank Amid Rate Cut Pressure
- Secret Service Confirms Gunman Killed Near White House After DC Shooting Chaos
- CNG Price Increased In Delhi For Third Time In 10 Days After Petrol, Diesel Rate Hikes
- Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed On May 27, 31
- Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai
- Dalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800
- Rupee Gains 63 Paise To Settle At 95.73 Against US Dollar As Crude Dips
- Let The Rupee Cross 100, Don't Bleed Reserves Defending It: Panagariya To RBI
- Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit
- New VinFast VF8 May Become The Brand’s Most Premium SUV In India
- New Honda City, ZR-V Hybrid SUV Mark Brand’s India Comeback
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Sports News
- BCCI, Foreign Boards Must Sync Better On IPL Player Availability: Mohit Burman
- Out For 4, Still Creates History! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Major T20 Record
- Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS
- Rishabh Pant’s LSG Future Under Threat After IPL 2026 Disaster? Coach Hints At Big Calls
- PBKS Star Opener Creates Historic IPL Record During LSG Clash: Details Inside
- David Warner Still Blocked By SRH? Viral Instagram Story Sparks Buzz
- KKR Sign Replacement For Rs 18 Crore Star Matheesha Pathirana Ahead Of Must-Win IPL Clash
- Jadeja Takes Sweet Revenge On Shardul Thakur After Animated Celebration
- IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
- Nita Ambani's Reaction As Student Takes Savage Dig At Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals Storm Into IPL 2026 Playoffs! PBKS, KKR Knocked Out
- KKR vs DC Highlights: Capitals Cap Off IPL 2026 On A High Against Knight Riders
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