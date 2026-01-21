JEE Main 2026 Session-1 Exam Rescheduled in West Bengal, Here’s What Happened

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationJEE Main 2026 Session-1 Exam Rescheduled in West Bengal, Here’s What Happened

NTA reschedules JEE Main 2026 Session-1 exam for West Bengal candidates from January 23 due to Saraswati Puja; revised date to be announced soon.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the examination schedule for a section of candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2026 Session-1 examination. The decision affects students in West Bengal who were originally allotted to the examination date of 23 January 2026, coinciding with the celebration of Saraswati Puja, an important festival in the state. 

Rescheduling Announced After Student Requests 

The change in schedule comes after multiple representations made by candidates from West Bengal who sought relief due to the festival. Saraswati Puja is widely observed across educational institutions in the state, leading students to request flexibility to avoid clashes between the entrance test and cultural celebrations. 

Responding to these appeals, the NTA confirmed that these candidates would be allotted an alternative date for their paper within the range of dates already announced for JEE Main 2026 Session-1.  

In its official communication, the NTA posted on X stating, "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on January 23 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination." 

Revised Date to Be Issued Soon 

As per the agency, the revised date for affected candidates is expected to be notified shortly. The rescheduling applies only to candidates from West Bengal who were originally assigned to the January 23 slot, and no changes have been announced for test-takers in other regions. 

The NTA also reiterated that the new date would remain within the existing JEE Main 2026 Session-1 timeline. This ensures continuity of the examination process without impacting the national schedule or result declaration cycle. 

JEE Main 2026 Session-1 

The JEE Main 2026 Session-1 examination will commence on January 21, 2026. The B.E./B.Tech papers are being conducted across 10 shifts over five days, from 21 to 29 January, in 323 cities, including 308 centres in India and 15 centres overseas. This year, the exam has seen significant participation, with more than 14.1 lakh candidates registering. 

With JEE Main being the gateway to premier engineering institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, as well as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the NTA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a fair and equitable testing environment for all candidates. 

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
