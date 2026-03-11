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HomeEducation43 New Medical Colleges For 2025–26; Over 11,600 MBBS Seats Approved, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

43 New Medical Colleges For 2025–26; Over 11,600 MBBS Seats Approved, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

Govt informs Rajya Sabha that 43 new medical colleges and 11,682 MBBS seats have been approved across India for 2025–26.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that 43 new medical colleges have been established across the country for the academic year 2025–26.

As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the government has approved 11,682 MBBS seats and 8,967 postgraduate (PG) seats, [including AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)] across the country for the same academic year, Patel said in a written reply.

The NMC invites online applications every year from medical colleges and institutions across the country for the establishment of new medical colleges and for the increase of undergraduate (UG) and PG seats.

Further, letter of permission (LoP) or letter of disapproval (LoD) is issued after following due process of scrutiny and assessment in accordance with the provisions of the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023, Minimum Standard Requirement for Undergraduate courses (UGMSR), 2023, the Minimum Standard Requirement for Postgraduate courses (PGMSR), 2023, and other relevant norms and guidelines issued by the NMC from time to time.

The Union Health Ministry administers a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals" with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical college with fund sharing between the Centre and state governments in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and special category states and 60:40 for others, Patel explained.

Under the scheme, 157 medical colleges have been approved in three phases with a total approved cost of Rs 41,332.41 crore. Out of the central share of Rs 26,715.84 crores, an amount of Rs 23,246.10 crore has been released so far, Patel said.

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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
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Education News 43 New Medical Colleges MBBS Seats 2025-26 India National Medical Commission NMC MBBS Seats
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