School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Jaishankar Speaks With Iranian FM Amid West Asia Crisis

India Sends 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Shortage Triggered By Iran War

NCERT Issues Public Apology For Chapter On Judicial Corruption After Supreme Court Rebuke

LPG Crunch: Govt Sets Up Panel, Prioritises Homes And Essential Services

CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East From March 12–16, New Dates To Be Announced

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns; Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia Takes Interim Charge

IIT Delhi Opens PhD and PG Admissions for International Students; Applications Open Until March 30

CBSE Addresses Viral Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper ‘Rickrolling’ Students, Says ‘Matter Being Viewed Seriously’

Over 93,000 Student Scholarship Applications Await Verification in Maharashtra

Mamata Banerjee Meets Ex-Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose After Five-Day SIR Dharna

‘Hugs PM, Then Winks’: Rijiju Targets Rahul In Lok Sabha

Iran-Israel War Pushes Up airfares: Air India Hikes prices, Delhi-London Tickets Cross Rs 1 Lakh

West Bengal SIR Row: SC Orders Tribunals Of Ex-HC Judges; Calcutta CJ Says 10 L Objections Resolved

Veteran Congress Leader, Ex-Union Minister Biren Singh Engti Dies At 81

Bengal Govt Announces Rs 1,500 Aid For Unemployed Class 10 Pass Youth Ahead Of Polls

International News

‘He Won’t Live In Peace’: Trump's Warning To Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

UAE, Saudi Shoot Down Iranian Missiles; US Targets Mine-Laying Vessels As War Escalates

Putin Calls For Immediate De-Escalation In West Asia In Talks With Pezeshkian

Schools Closed Across Pakistan’s Punjab; Work-From-Home Ordered Amid Oil Crisis

Ali Khamenei Opposed Son Mojtaba As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader In His Will, Report Explains

British Airways Cancels Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv Flights Amid Tensions

Iran Vows ‘Eye For An Eye’ Response; Israel Says It Does Not Seek Endless War

Trump predicts quick Iran war end, warns over Strait of Hormuz oil blockade threat

'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz

Iran-Israel-US conflict intensifies as Trump vows quick end, Tehran refuses to back down

'Acid Rain' After US Bombings In Iran: Atmospheric Scientist Explains The Dangerous Black Rain

Iran strikes regional oil hubs after US-Israel raids spark wider conflict

‘More Fun To Sink’: Trump Explains Why US Navy Sank 46 Iranian Warships Instead Of Capturing Them

Business News

LPG Supply Crunch? IOC, BPCL, HPCL Form Panel To Prioritise Homes, Hospitals And Essential Services

Market Bounce: Sensex jumps 800 points in pre-open as oil prices ease amid Middle East war fears

Renault Bridger Takes Aim At Tata Nexon With End 2027 With Hybrid And Electric Options

Gold Prices Cross Rs 1.62 Lakh Per 10 Gram On March 10

Oil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route

India Can Withstand 74 Days Of Oil Supply Shock, Govt Tells Parliament

Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell

‘Let’s See How Bhakts React’: Prakash Raj On LPG Crisis In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai

Hotels, Restaurants To Shut Down In Mumbai, Bengaluru? LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis Sparks Concern

Sports News

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

‘Useless Question’: Ishan Kishan On Kirti Azad’s Trophy Taken To Temple Criticism-Watch

IPL 2026 Schedule: BCCI Confirms Schedule Release For March 12; First 20 Days To Be Unveiled

BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions

Sanju Samson Opens Up About How A 25-Minute Call From Sachin Tendulkar Revived His Career

End Of Babar Azam? Pak Coach Breaks Silence On Babar's Exclusion In ODIs Against Bangladesh

Gautam Gambhir's Plan For ODI World Cup 2027: Blueprint Ready After IPL 2026

IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife

Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni’s ‘Coach Sahab Smile…’ Remark On Instagram

From Sunny Deol To Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Celebrate As Team India Lifts 2026 T20 World Cup Trophy

All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI