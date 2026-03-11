LPG Shortage In Mumbai Puts Mid-Day Meal Programme For 7.5 Lakh Students At Risk

A shortage of LPG cylinders in Mumbai is threatening the smooth functioning of the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) scheme, potentially impacting the daily nutrition of nearly 7.5 lakh school students. The issue has prompted the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee to seek urgent intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The committee has warned that the limited availability of commercial LPG cylinders is creating hurdles for service providers responsible for cooking and distributing meals to schools. Though the precise reason for the shortage has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that disruptions in energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict may be affecting supply chains.

Concern Raised Over Disruption to School Meals

Vijay Kumar Kanojia, secretary of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, wrote to the chief minister urging immediate action to prevent disruption in the scheme. The letter highlighted the potential consequences for students who depend on the programme for a substantial part of their daily nutrition.

“If action is not taken, the supply of mid-day meals may be disrupted, and lakhs of children may be deprived of their Right to Food, which is part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” Kanojia added.

He emphasised that the PM POSHAN scheme plays a crucial role in ensuring that millions of children receive balanced meals during school hours.

LPG Supply Issues Affect Meal Preparation

According to Kanojia, around 7.50 lakh students in Mumbai rely heavily on the mid-day meal programme for their daily nutritional intake. However, the shortage of LPG cylinders has made it difficult for contractors and kitchens to prepare meals consistently.

He noted that the insufficient supply of cooking gas is disrupting the entire process, as service providers are struggling to cook and deliver food to schools on time.

Constitutional Rights and Supreme Court Guidelines

Kanojia also referred to the Supreme Court’s directions regarding the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. He stated that the apex court has instructed state governments to ensure that the programme is implemented effectively to safeguard the nutritional needs of schoolchildren.

“If the present situation continues, lakhs of students may be deprived of their constitutional right to food and nutrition, which will adversely affect their health, education, and overall development,” Kanojia added.

In the letter, he urged the state government to prioritise the issue and ensure uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders to the agencies responsible for preparing school meals.

“Your prompt action in this matter will help safeguard the constitutional rights, nutrition, and welfare of lakhs of school children,” he wrote in the letter.

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