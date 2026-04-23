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HomeEducationJAC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Jharkhand Records 95.27% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Jharkhand Records 95.27% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

JAC 10th Result 2026 declared with 95.27% pass rate. Check Jharkhand Board matric results, toppers list, and direct link to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:55 PM (IST)

The Jharkhand Academic Council has officially released the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026, bringing an end to the anticipation of lakhs of students across the state. The results were announced on April 23, 2026, at approximately 2:30 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites at jacresults.com and jacexamportal.in by entering their roll number and roll code. 

JAC 10th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Improves Significantly 

The overall performance this year has shown notable improvement. The pass percentage has reached 95.27%, reflecting a rise of nearly 4 percentage points compared to last year’s 91.71%. Out of 4,24,001 registered students, around 4,22,109 appeared for the exams, and 4,02,178 candidates successfully cleared them. 

In terms of divisions, 2,26,957 students secured first division, while 1,60,673 achieved second division. Additionally, 14,548 candidates were placed in the third division, highlighting a strong overall performance trend across the state. 

Girls Outperform Boys in JAC Class 10 Results 

Continuing the trend seen in recent years, girls have once again outshone boys in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results. The pass percentage among girls stands at 95.51%, slightly ahead of boys, who recorded 95.01%. This consistent edge highlights the improving academic performance of female students in the state. 

JAC 10th Toppers 2026: Four Students Share Top Spot 

The top rank in the JAC Class 10 examination has been jointly secured by four students, each scoring an impressive 498 out of 500 marks. The achievers include Priyanshu Kumari (Hazaribag), Shiwangi Kumar (Simdega), Prem Kumar Sahu (Ranchi), and Sunny Kumar Verma (Ranchi). 

District-Wise Results: Gumla Tops the List 

District-wise analysis reveals that Gumla emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.32%. It was followed by Dumka (99.02%), Pakur (98.56%), East Singhbhum (98.02%), and Latehar (96.90%). On the other hand, Chatra recorded the lowest pass percentage at 91.20%. 

Chief Minister Reacts to JAC 10th Results 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated students, teachers, and parents on the successful declaration of results. In his message, he encouraged those who did not achieve their desired outcomes to stay determined and continue striving, while reiterating the government’s focus on enhancing access to quality education. 

Overall, the JAC Class 10 Result 2026 reflects improved academic outcomes, higher pass rates, and a positive trend in student performance across Jharkhand. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hemant Soren JAC 10th Result 2026 JAC 10th Toppers 2026 Jharkhand 10th Toppers 2026
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