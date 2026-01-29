Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationIP University Opens Admissions 2026–27, Launches 24 New Courses Across Emerging Fields

IP University Opens Admissions 2026–27, Launches 24 New Courses Across Emerging Fields

IP University opens 2026–27 admissions with 24 new courses in AI, robotics, management and healthcare across Delhi campuses.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 08:48 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Wednesday said it has opened admissions for the 2026-27 academic session and announced 24 new courses.

The announcement was made at an event, which was also attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with vice chancellor Mahesh Verma.

The online application process will begin on February 2.

A statement by the university said it offers more than 43,000 seats across over 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, spanning engineering, law, medicine, management, design and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics and data science.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said the launch reflected the government's commitment to strengthening public education in Delhi. Recalling his student days, he said, "Many students earlier had to leave the city for higher education, often burdened by high fees, but institutions like IP University had helped change that reality." This year's new offerings include programmes such as Bachelor of Management Studies, MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, BTech in Computer Science with specialisations in AI, Data Science and Business Systems, BSc Clinical Psychology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, and MA in Mass Communication (weekend). New teacher education and inclusive education courses have also been introduced, covering multiple disability specialisations, the statement said.

The university has affiliated nine new institutions this year, while some programmes are already running from its Narela campus, with more planned, it said.

According to the statement, admissions will be through a mix of common entrance tests and national-level exams such as JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CMAT, CLAT and CUET.

A one-time application fee of Rs 2,500 will apply, it said. Candidates have been advised to check the official brochure on the university website for details. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IP University IP University Opens Admissions 2026–27
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed
Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed
World
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
News
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
Business
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget